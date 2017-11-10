A WHIST DRIVE: Is on Saturday, November 18 starting at 7.30pm in Bishopstone Parish Hall.(£2.50 admission fee including refreshments). You do not need a partner or be an expert to enjoy this light-hearted evening.

BEACH CLEAN: The Tide Mills Community Beach Clean is on Sunday November 19, 10am to noon. Meet at the beach end of Mill Drove (off the A259). Come along, grab a bag and litter picker, and help clean up this important area for visitors and the local wildlife.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Please help to keep St Andrew’s Church open for visitors. Volunteers are urgently needed on Saturdays and Wednesdays.

COOKBOOK: The Bishopstone Cookbook is now published with over 100 exciting recipes selected by local residents and celebrities along with stories of village life. A donation of £10 per copy is suggested. All proceeds to St Andrew’s Church. Copies of the book are available from Sue Mappin at Vine Cottage, Bishopstone (mapsue@gmail.com).

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.