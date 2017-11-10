A WHIST DRIVE: Is on Saturday, November 18 starting at 7.30pm in Bishopstone Parish Hall.(£2.50 admission fee including refreshments). You do not need a partner or be an expert to enjoy this light-hearted evening.
BEACH CLEAN: The Tide Mills Community Beach Clean is on Sunday November 19, 10am to noon. Meet at the beach end of Mill Drove (off the A259). Come along, grab a bag and litter picker, and help clean up this important area for visitors and the local wildlife.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Please help to keep St Andrew’s Church open for visitors. Volunteers are urgently needed on Saturdays and Wednesdays.
COOKBOOK: The Bishopstone Cookbook is now published with over 100 exciting recipes selected by local residents and celebrities along with stories of village life. A donation of £10 per copy is suggested. All proceeds to St Andrew’s Church. Copies of the book are available from Sue Mappin at Vine Cottage, Bishopstone (mapsue@gmail.com).
FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.
Almost Done!
Registering with Sussex Express means you're ok with our terms and conditions.