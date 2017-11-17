WHIST DRIVE: Tomorrow, Saturday, starting at 7.30pm in Bishopstone Parish Hall (£2.50 admission fee including refreshments). You do not need a partner or be an expert to enjoy this light-hearted evening.
BEACH CLEAN: The Tide Mills Community Beach Clean is from 10am to noon on Sunday. Meet at the beach end of Mill Drove (off the A259). Come along, grab a bag and litter picker, and help clean up this important area for visitors and the local wildlife.
COFFEE MORNING: The Christmas Community Coffee Morning is on Friday December 8, 10.30am to 12.30pm in Bishopstone Parish Hall. It is in aid of the Bevern Trust, a charity based in Barcombe providing care and a home to people with profound disabilities. There will be home-made cakes and fresh coffee available plus a raffle, produce stall and an opportunity to buy Christmas cards designed by residents of Bevern View. The last regular coffee morning this year will be on Friday, November 24.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Please help to keep St Andrew’s Church open for visitors. Volunteers are still needed on Saturdays and Wednesdays.
COOKBOOK: The Bishopstone Cookbook is now published with over 100 exciting recipes selected by local residents and celebrities along with stories of village life. A donation of £10 per copy is suggested, all proceeds to St Andrew’s Church. Copies of the book are available from Sue Mappin at Vine Cottage, Bishopstone (mapsue@gmail.com).
FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.
