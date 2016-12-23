Cards: last weekend the leaders, Brownies and parents gave up some of their time to deliver Christmas cards around the village. They would like to thank The Butchers and The Stores for finding space in their shops for the post boxes where people were able to put cards and money. Thanks also to Michael Ashdown who collected them and delivered them for sorting on Friday evening. This was done by Mary Taylor and Jackie Ashdown, who have been sorting the cards for many years and have a great system to make sure your cards are in the right order. On Saturday the cards were delivered to your door. Thank you to everyone who used this service again, which this year was done for the 25th year. The history of the cards service goes back to when the bowls club had a junior squad and they started it to raise funds for their own tournaments etc. This year it raised over £120.

Bowls: The Burwash short mat bowls club played the last league match of 2016 with an away game to Chiddingly. It was a tough match which saw the triples win one game and draw the other. The pairs had two very different games with one team having a nightmare game and losing the other had a great game and won comfortably. This gave the team five more league points and puts us in second place in the first division.

On Sunday the club had their Christmas lunch at The Bear, where 33 diners enjoyed a delicious two course meal, in the conservatory, which they had to themselves. The club is 25 years old this year and as a memento each diner was given an engraved keyring with their own centres on. These keepsakes were engraved 25 Years - 1991 -2016. It was great to welcome back several ex-members, some we haven’t seen for many years.

The club will return to normal Monday roll up nights on 9th January. Anyone who would like to join us would be very welcome. Just come along to the Hall from 6.30pm. We will welcome you and show you how to play. Equipment can be borrowed.

Music: Tonight is Christmas party music night at the Pavilion in Burwash Common. Local talented musicians and singers invite you to go along and join in the fun and enjoy an evening of Christmas cheer. The licences bar will be open. If you enjoy singing or play a musical instrument why not go along and take part, you will be made very welcome.

Services: St Bartholmew’s church will have three services tomorrow, Christmas Eve. The first one is at 8.30am for coffee and prayer. At 5pm the Parish servicefor Christmas Eve and finally at 11.30pm the midnight Mass. On Christmas Day they will haveHoly Communion at 8.00am and Burwash nativity at 10am.

St Philip’s Church will have it’s Crib service at 3pm on Christmas Eve and a midnight communion at 11.30pm. The family service on Christmas Day will be at 10.30am. St Philip’s will be open all day for quiet. You are all very welcome to go along to all or any of the services.

Christmas Day: There is still room for anyone who finds themselves on their own on Christmas Day. Maybe your family can n longer visit and you really don’t want to be on your own, even if you have a partner. Please call us on 01435 882107. For a festive freshly cooked three course lunch, carols and friendship. It isn’t too late. We will be pleased to welcome you right up until 9.30am on Christmas morning, and even after then we would not turn you away. This is being held in the Burwash village hall 12.30 for 1pm.

Finally: 25 years ago I began writing my column in the Sussex Express, taking over from Mike Oakley, who had done it for many years. Over the years there have been many changes. Not only with life in the village, which has seen many of the businesses close and homes take their place. New ones have come, some successful while others struggled and were lost. New clubs have come into being and others have folded. People too have changed. We have lost so many of the wonderful old Burrishers but new families have moved in and are making Burwash still a great place to live. But there have also been changes to the life of the newspaper. It has all come in to the technology world. When I first started I would type it out and post it to the offices. Then came the fax machine, now of course it is emailed. Which should make life easier but sometimes my article flys around in cyber-space. Over the last 25 years I also wrote for the Courier for a few years but no longer do this. But I did start writing in the Express sister paper The Battle and Rye observer so giving your news a wider audience of readers.

Thank you to everyone who has helped me to bring you all the news each week. Theo’s who send me copy to put in, the great people at the news paper offices, especially Sally Funnell and Colin Jenner. Thank you too all my readers, it is great to get feed back from you, to know that you all enjoy my articles. I hope each and everyone of you has a great Christmas and wish you all a happy healthy and peaceful new year. See you all in 2017.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.