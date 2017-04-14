SPRING SHOW: Last week the Burwash Horticultural Society held another successful Spring Show. There were some beautiful entries in all the categories. The afternoon visitors were amazed at the show of daffodils. One visitors wondered how they kept them alive when most of the one in her garden were done. I guess that is the knowledge the horticulturists have that we don’t. I don’t have the list of winners yet, but I congratulate all the those who entered the show and especially the winners. The gardeners will next have their Sweet Pea, Delphinium and Rose Show in June.

FLOWERS: The St Bartholomew’s Flower Guild will be decorating the church tomorrow, Saturday, morning ready for Easter. As always they would b e delighted if you could help donate lilies and spring flowers and foliage. If you are able to help with a donation in memory of a loved one they would be very grateful.

QUIZ: Tonight, Friday, is the monthly quiz evening in the Pavilion at Burwash Common. Teams of six are welcome to enter at £2 per person. The fun begins at 8pm and all monies taken are returned as prizes. To enter a team please call Karol Richardson on 01435 883318. She can also give you more information. Services for Easter. Services for St Bartholomew’s begin today, Friday, with a family service at 10am and then Last Hour service at 2pm. On Sunday Holy Communion at 8am and Family Communion at 10am At St Philip’s in Burwash Common, a family service and hot cross buns today, Friday, at 10am, Walk of Witness at Heathfield at 11am and Evensong at 3pm. On Sunday, at 8am there will be a communion and renewal of baptism vows, at 9.30am a Tots and Teddies Easter Day followed by an egg hunt. At 10.30am the Easter Communion. You are all welcome to join in at any of these services.

WALK: On Monday there is a special walk over Ashdown Forest a route of approximately 6 miles, starting at Gills Lap, high in the forest via Hartfield village. The walk is in aid of Family Support work. Full details are available on www.familysupportwork.org/walks or contact 01273 832963 ext 1.

AFTER EIGHT: The After Eight Club will have their April meeting on Wednesday evening in the Pavilion in Burwash Common at 8pm. This month they will have someone from the Jubilee Sailing Trust visit them and explain how disabled people are given the chance to sail a tall ship along side able-bodied people. This is a fantastic charity. I was lucky enough to be given a tour of the ship they sail when it was docked in London. It is a really great idea and I could tell how much work had gone in to making sure that everyone had a great time but was kept safe. The members will also be planning for their coffee morning which is being held on April 22.

SHARKS TRAVEL: If you enjoy cricket then this is for you. The Sharks Travel have arranged for coaches to pick up spectators from the villages. To find our if this is viable and how much interest there is, a meeting is being held on Tuesday at 7.30pm at the Bear Motel. The travel is for T20 matches. If you want to know more do get in touch with Tesky O’Neal on 01580 560625. To make this worthwhile there needs to be enough interest. If you are interested but can’t make the meeting do let Tesky know.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.