BOWLS: Last week the Burwash Short Mat Bowls Club hosted a friendly match against Hawkhurst. We had a really enjoyable evening with some great bowls played. It was good to include our new players in the match and they did themselves proud. Over all Hawkhurst played the better bowls and won the evening, but it was a very enjoyable evening for everyone. On Saturday evening, the village hall was the venue for the East Sussex B Team end of season dinner. This was a most enjoyable evening with lots of delicious hot food and naughty but nice desserts. I am very grateful to Laura Carver, Nina Davis, Wendy Woolgar, Kellie Eldridge and Lorraine Tasker for all the amazing work they did in the kitchen and serving the food. The amazing aromas emanating form the hall were competing with Julian’s fish and chip van. All the diners had a great time and I thank them for making t such a wonderful evening.

COFFEE: There are two coffee mornings tomorrow, Saturday. One is being held in the Pavilion at Burwash Common at 10am until noon by the After Eight Club. There will be stalls selling books, puzzles, plants, cakes, tombola and raffle. They are hoping to raise a substantial amount to donate to Admiral Nurses, First Responders and Street Kids Direct. If you have any items to donate please contact Jan McCartney on 01435 882117. The other coffee morning is being held by St Bartholomew’s church at 10am to noon. They will have paperbacks on sale and delicious home made cakes to eat there or buy to take home.

AGM: The Annual General Meeting of St Bartholomew’s Church will take place on Sunday morning after the morning service. The churchwardens will be elected and the accounts will be presented. Election to the various posts will also take place. You can only be elected if you are on the church electoral roll. You are all invited to the meeting to have your say.

FLOWER CLUB: Burwash Flower Arrangement Club will have their spring meting on Monday. They will meet at the village hall for 2.15pm when they will see Christine Nash work with Blooming Marvelous, as she does her arrangements. Non-members are welcome to go along and see the magic the demonstrator creates. With the beautiful spring flowers this will be a wonderful display.

AGM: Burwash Short Mat Bowls Club will be holding their AGM on Monday evening at 8pm in the village hall. The members will elect their committee for the coming year and decide how the year will work for them. After the meeting their president, Stephen Trew, will present the winners of the cup matches with their awards. The club is always looking to welcome new players to this great sport. If you think you might be interested why not come along to the meeting and find out how it works.

POSTAL QUIZ: We have come to the end of another very exciting and interesting postal quiz. This time all the answers were pairs, couples duos etc. We had a great response selling 85 copies, with a record number being returned for marking. Thank you to everyone who took part, we hope you enjoyed doing it. We had two entries who managed to get all 100 questions right Lindsay Burfield from Seaford and Linda Peerless from Jarvis Brook. So we are going to share the prize money between them. We shall be giving £150 to Bev Boakes for her trip to Tipperary with her Guides. Our next quiz will be out in September.

