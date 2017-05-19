BINGO: Don’t forget to support the Brownies prize bingo this evening. It is being held in the Pavilion at Swan Meadow in Ham Lane, just past the Rose and Crown public house. These events are always great fun with lots of great prizes to be won. The doors open at 7pm with eyes down at 7.30pm. All the proceeds will be given to the Brownies for repairs to the meeting hut in Burwash Common. Look forward to seeing some of my supporters there too.

DIARY DATES: Not much happening at the moment that I have heard of so here are some dates for your diaries. Next Saturday, May 27, is the annual Heathfield Show when local traders and businesses would be delighted to have you stop and see them. The next whist drive is on Thursday June 1, in Burwash Village Hall. The tea to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the opening of St Michael’s Hospice is on Sunday June 11 at Stonegate Village Hall. You will need to book a place for this on www.stmichaelshospice.com/teas. The Burwash in Bloom judging will take place on Friday June 23. and the wonderful Open Garden’s afternoon will be held on Sunday June 25. There are already some 14 home owners willing to open their gardens for us to wonder rounds. A long way off yet, but the Rude Mechanical Theatre Company will be performing for us again this summer. As usual they will be the Burwash playing fields in Swan Meadow from 7.30pm. More details on how to book tickets later.

