Walk = The monthly walk for strollers will take place on Wednesday morning, leaving the bear car park at 9am. Ijon Jenner will be pleased for you to join him and his merry band of walkers as they take in the beautiful countryside that surrounds our three villages. The walks are for all to enjoy, even dogs provided they are kept under control, especially around livestock. These pleasant monthly strolls are much enjoyed by those that go, many who turn out every month. Do go along and join them, the walks end in time for lunch.

Elections - This Thursday it is the general Election day, and for Burwash you should visit the Burwash village hall, which will be open from 7am. For Burwash Weald and Burwash Common you should go to the Pavilion at Burwash Common. Let us make our choices known and vote in our thousands, show that the Burwashes care about who leads our country.

Cricket - I have received a list of dates for the matches that Sussex will play in the T20 games this summer. It is hoped that enough people will be interested in going on the Sharks Travel coach. The games are 9 July at Arundell v Glamorgan, July12 v Hampshire, 23 July v Kent, 28 July v Middlesex, 3 August v Surrey, 10 August v Gloucestershire and 18 August v Essex. All these are at Hove. Pick ups will be from Burwash to Heathfield and a maximum cost for tickets and coach of £40 for Adults £30 for under 18’s. If you are interested in going, please can you indicate which matches and let Tesky know by email to tesbar80@btinternet.com or by phone to 01580 860625. Tesky has worked hard to secure a coach for these games so do go along and support him. To find out more about the game visit the Sussex Cricket website.

What’s on? - I am looking to find more events etc to write about. Most of my information comes from the local parish magazines, but these don’t come out in time for me to garner items for the beginning of each month. If you have an event or want to advertise you club or society, I would be delighted to hear from you. Please contact me via email to marybarrytaylor@hotmail.co.uk or by phone to 01435 882107 or even by post to Mrs Mary Taylor BEM, Holton Cottages , Spring Lane, Burwash TN19 7HU. No matter how small or big you article my readers would be pleased to hear about it.

