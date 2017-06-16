FLOWER SHOW: Tomorrow, Saturday, Burwash Horticultural Society are holding their annual Sweet Pea, Rose and Delphinium show. It is being held in the Pavilion at Swan Meadow Playing Fields, Ham Lane. Entries can be staged between 9am and 11am. This is also the day of the scarecrow competition. If you have made one you are invited to take it along to the pavilion between 9am and 10.45am. Judging will then take place. Visitors can see the beauty of the exhibits and discover the winners by going along from 2.15pm. There will be a raffle and refreshments. Good luck to all the exhibitors.

RAZZAMATAZZ: I hope you have all got your tickets for the special 1920’s Razzamatazz Jazz evening being held tomorrow, Saturday, in the Pavilion in Burwash Common. Tickets include a welcome cocktail, buffet and live music. There will be a raffle and an auction of promises and all the proceeds will go to Admiral Nurses for Dementia Care in the community. To see if there are any tickets left call Jan McCartney on 01435 882117.

MEETING: On Monday evening, the Burwash Guides and brownies will be holding their Annual General Meeting in the Guide Hut at 7.30pm. They would be delighted to see the parents and supporters at the meeting.

WEDNESDAY: A busy day in Burwash on Wednesday with many things being held. Burwash Parish Council will be holding a surgery in the council office from 2pm to 4pm. You are all welcome to go along and have look, and hear how the council can work for our village. Bateman’s invites the residents of Burwash, Burwash Weald and Burwash Common to visit Bateman’s after closing time from 6pm to 7.30pm. A chance to explore the house, the gardens and the mill, meet the staff. The evening will start with a short introduction in the mulberry tea room. Call to see if you can join them on 01435 882302.

Also on Wednesday you are invited to go along to the Swan Meadow playing field for the first session of the walking football. This sounds like a lot of fun for those who enjoy the sport but can no long play at proper speed. the session begins at 6.30pm for about an hour, if the you can last that long. To find out more and to show interest in going along please call Rod Clifton on 01435 883696 or Steve Mintram on 882444.

Finally, the Burwash Common and Weald Residents Association will have a meeting in the Pavilion at Burwash Common from 7.30pm. All residents of the two villages are welcome to attend.

SHARKS CRICKET: I have been asked to add to my last input on this, that the coach will also pick up from Hurst Green as well as Burwash through to Heathfield. I am thinking that they would also pick up in Etchingham on the way through. The coach will take you to each of the home games of the Sussex Sharks. Match dates are Sunday July 9 at Arundel, then July 12, 23 and 28, August 2, 10 and 18 all at Hove. Tickets/coach would probably not be more than £40 for adults £30 for under 19’s. To find out more email Tesky and Barbara on tesbar80@btinternet.com or call them on 01580 860625.

HOLIDAY ON ICE: I am thinking of trying to get a coach up for the Holiday on Ice show in January, for Sunday January 14, at 4pm. I will organise the tickets but would be grateful for some feedback to find out if this would be a viable proposition. We would probably have to pay £33 to £35 depending on coach hire. Children around £22. If you are interested, please call me on 01435 882107 or email marybarrytaylor@hotmail.co.uk Tickets would need to be paid for by the end of November. Further details when I have more info and if it is viable.

BINGO: A date for your diaries. We are going to organise another prize bingo afternoon in Burwash Village Hall on Sunday July 16 in aid of Guide Dogs for the Blind. It will be from 2.30pm with doors opening at 2pm. If you would care to donate a prize we would be very grateful. please contact me on the methods above.

