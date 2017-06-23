THANK YOU: I have just had the most amazing week of birthday celebrations one could possibly wish for. Supper out with good friends, so many beautiful flowers and plant, the house looks so pretty. The best party which was held at the Bear Motel, who really did a fantastic job cooking for and serving my 64 guests with a delicious hot meal my very grateful thanks to them. It was great to see so many lovely people some I hadn’t seen for several years. I have just one more supper to go with my best friend and her partner on Wednesday. I feel thoroughly spoilt now. And I am officially and OAP. Thank too to those that gave money in lieu of presents for Demelza, we collected £60.

CONGRATULATIONS: We would like to say our heartfelt congratulations to Ruth Tomkins, who was awarded the The British Empire Medal for her charitable services to people with dementia and their carers. Ruth thoroughly deserved this award. She was instrumental in starting the charity Admiral Nurses to help care for people with dementia in their own homes. Well done Ruth, it couldn’t have gone to a nicer person.

RAZZAMATAZZ: Last Saturday evening there were around 100 people at The Pavilion in Burwash Common, including the band to enjoy an evening of Jazz music and an auction of promises. Talking to Jan McCartney she told me it was such a fantastic evening with the weather making it possible to spill out on the veranda which was festooned with lights and made for a magical feeling. She said it looked a film set with everyone dressed up in the 40’s era. She praised Jane Bryant who was the main organiser and her helpers for making the evening work so well. It is hoped that they have raised in the region of £3,000 for Admiral Nurses.

SHOW: Last Saturday was the Burwash Horticultural Society’s sweet pea, rose and delphinium show. To coincide with this the parish council organised a scarecrow competition and from the picture I saw several made a great job of this. I have to say that one of them bore a striking resemblance to a very popular villager, even from the way he stands. I don’t have any results yet but will pass them on when I do. Well done Burwash for getting involved.

MUSIC: Tonight, Friday, is music night at the Burwash Common Pavilion. This is now a three monthly event and the organisers would be delighted to have new and old singers and musicians go along and perform for the audience. The fun begins at 8pm and the licensed bar will be open.

OPEN GARDENS: The long awaited Burwash Open Gardens afternoon has almost arrived. On Sunday afternoon about 14 of the diverse gardens in Burwash will be open to the public from 2pm until 6pm. Entry is £5 children under 12 years free. Parking is available in the field belonging to Mount House. The entrance is just down School Hill, turn by the war memorial. You can either wander back up the hill or gain access through the back gate to Mount House. As well as the gardens there will be stalls selling books, raffle tickets, Plants and more. The teas will also be available at Mount House. St Bartholomew’s Church will be taking a collection for the victims of the fire at Grenfell Tower, too. All other money from the event will go towards the upgrade of the washrooms at the village hall.

MEETING: On Thursday evening there will be a meeting at the Bear of the Burwash Community Fund. This will be heir AGM. You are all invited to go along and join them, discover what the fund is and how it came about. The meeting begins at 7.30pm

BLOOMS: The Burwash in Bloom competition will take place this weekend. The judges will be looking at the results of your hard work on Friday and Saturday. There are several categories which will be under scrutiny from hanging baskets and troughs, tubs etc, front gardens, with special awards for best over all, best use of sustainable ideas, and best kept lime tree, all of which are sponsored by local people to keep looking tidy. Good luck to everyone who has entered.

OUTING: Burwash Flower Club are having a summer outing to Uppark House, where they will be able to enjoy the gardens designed by Capability Brown and Humphrey Repton on July 4. In the house you will be able to explore the kitchens and see the famous dolls house. the cost of the outing is £15 for members and £18 for non-members. The coach will leave the Bear at 8am and leave Uppark at 4pm. If you would like to join this outing please call Jean Plummer for more details and to book a seat.

