OUTING: Many apologies to the Burwash Flower Club for the wrong information in last weeks paper. A misunderstanding between myself and my informant. The club are still having an outing on Wednesday July 5, but they are to visit Polesden Lacy. They would be delighted if you would like to join them. The cost of the trip is £18 per person. To book a place please and find out more please call Claudette Neville on 01435 883043 or email nevilleclaudette@gmail.com the coach will leave Burwash at 8am from the Bear car park.

GARDENS: Burwash Open Gardens last Sunday was a truly love event. The weather was warm and dry if a bit blustery at times, which meant that the 400 plus visitors, who came from far and wide, were able to wander about without that oppressive heat. there were 14 gardens for them to enjoy, each with there owner special stamp on them. One visitor told me that she visits a lot of open gardens but this was by far the best with the quality of the gardens second to none. So well done gardeners. There was such an array of delicious home made cakes to choose from while enjoying a cup of tea in the delightful setting at Mount House. Our main raffle was drawn by Tesky O Neal with John Rumens winning first prize, Charles Merchant second and Michelle Maude Roxby third, well done to them. Initial findings are that over £3,100 has been raised for the refurbishments of the ladies toilets. Thank you everyone for their hard work in making the day such a success.

PARISH COUNCIL SURGERY: This will take place tomorrow, Saturday, in the council office in the Bear Car Park from 10am to noon. This is your chance to meet the councillors and vie any concerns you have about life in our villages. There is a vacancy on the parish council, if you think this might be something you could be useful as why not go along tomorrow and discuss it with them, find out what is required and how to apply. Applications should be with the clerk to the council by July 11.

OPEN GARDENS: The National Garden Scheme will be having an event in Burwash tomorrow, Saturday, from 2pm to 5pm. Eight gardens will be open to view with refreshments being served in the Pavilion at Swan Meadow in Ham Lane, just up past the Rose and Crown public house. The refreshments are in aid of Macmillan Nurses. Entry is £6 with children free. Unfortunately due the location of some of the gardens wheelchair access is only possible to four of the gardens.

WALK: The next walk for strollers will take place on Wednesday morning from 9am. They will leave the Bear car park under the leadership of Ijon Jenner. These walks are aimed at all abilities, especially those that enjoy walking but are unable to keep pace with serious ramblers. If you would like to see more of the beauty of the surrounding countryside, do go along and join in. They are a friendly group of people who will make you feel welcome. you will soon feel part of the crowd.

WHIST: The July Whist Drive will take place on Thursday evening at the village hall from 7pm. These are fun evenings for all those who enjoy a game of card, and we are pleased to welcome players from near and far of different abilities. New players are very welcome to join us, we will be delighted to show you how to play. Entry is £3 for 20 hands of cards and light refreshments. Prizes are given to the highest and second highest scoring man and lady and the lowest scoring. If you would like to know more please call Shirley Viney on 01435 882497 or Mary Taylor 882107. Do come along and join us.

