CONGRATULATIONS: A huge pat on the back for everyone involved in the 24 hour netballathon last Friday/Saturday. What an amazing event this was. The weather was perfect for those who played or visited, from the those on car parking duties, stall holders and players. There were an amazing array of cakes, a fantastic raffle and young and not so young playing the game. Some of the players who stayed all night didn’t sleep for almost 48 hours, that takes some doing, well done to them. The weekend was such a great success that over £5,000 was raised for the Kent, Sussex and Surrey Air Ambulance and the Etchingham Barn Owls Pre-school and was held in memory of Emma Beeney, who died after an accident in the village last year. Her husband Rob and her parents were quite involved with the event too. With the Just Giving page still open and the Silent Auction on line, both closing on July 15, the total raised is going to be much higher. Our hearty congratulations to the organisers and all who were involved.

QUIZ: The next monthly fun quiz evening at the Pavilion in Burwash Common will take place tonight, Friday. The fun begins at 8pm, when teams of six players are invited to pit their brains against the quiz master. Entry is £2 per person, the licensed bar will be open and sausage supper can be had. All entry money will be returned as prize money. To find out more or book your team in call Karol Richardson on 01435 883318.

BINGO: The next Charity Prize Bingo is being held tomorrow, Saturday, at the village hall from 2.30pm. The doors will open at 2pm. Entry is free and a book of 12 games with 24 chances to win one of the great prizes is just £1. There is a special flyer game for adults and children plus a great raffle. Home made cakes will be available during the interval. Prizes include grocery hamper, fruits hamper, veg hamper, a pamper hamper, cakes, chocolates wine and more. This is a fun event the whole family can enjoy. Any donations of raffle prizes would be much appreciated. For more details or to donate call Mary Taylor BEM, on 01435 882107. All proceeds will go to Guide Dogs for the Blind.

PARISH COUNCIL: Burwash Parish Council will be holding a surgery at the Internet Café from 2pm to 4pm on Wednesday. Anyone who lives in Burwash, Burwash Weald or Burwash Common is welcome to go along and have a chat with them. Whether you need advice, want to know what is happening through the parish council or just to meet them you will be given a warm welcome. To date these haven’t been well attended, that could be because people are at work. But if you are around why not pop in for a chat, you never know what you might learn about the villages.

COFFEE MORNING: Burwash Village Hall are holding a coffee morning on Thursday in the beautiful gardens at Borzell, 3 Garston Park, by the church. There will be a delightful array of cakes and scones to have with your tea/coffee, even some to buy. With a raffle, books, puzzles, bric-a-brac and friendly people to chat with this is a lovely way to spend a morning. All money raised will go towards the refurbishment of the toilets.

BATEMAN’S: This weekend is the big camp, when you get the chance to sleep under canvas in the gardens of Rudyard Kipling’ Bateman’s. You get to spend the evening discovering the magic of the gardens and estate. It costs £20 for adults and £10 for children. It may still be okay to go, to find out call 0344 249 1895.

Other events coming up are The Jungle Book Trail which is on from July 21 until September 4, from 11am to 4pm. Normal admission plus £2 On Saturday and Sunday, August 5 and 6, World War One Weekend from 11am to 4pm. Normal admission, and be transported back to the early 20th century as they set up a WWI field camp. The newly refurbished Mulberry tea room is open with tempting delicious treats.

DIARY DATE: On Saturday July 29 there will be a defibrillator Training session at the village hall from 10am. A chance to refresh your training or learn it new. This could help you have the confidence to save a life.

Also on July 29 is the Annual Summer show for all flower growers and vegetable producers. The Schedules are available from The Flower House, High Street, Burwash, where you will find the entry fees and the many different classes, which include floral art, cookery and photography classes. There are also classes for children to try their hand at. Your entry forms and fees should be handed in by Thursday July 27.

