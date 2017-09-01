FAIR: The annual summer fair was a great success last Monday. All the hard work was well worth the effort and the weather was really warm. Thank you to all of you who came along and supported. Al, the stalls had a good day including the barbecue, cakes stall, refreshments and raffle. The tug of war was hilarious, the dog show was well supported and there were lots to have ago at, tombolas, number of balloons in a car, coconut shy, guess the weight of the cake, The Edge bowling game and lots more. Live music from The Logan Wilson band was really good., thanks to them. Well done to everyone involved including organisers, stall holders and visitors. Hope you all made a great profit.

WALK: The September walk for strollers will take place on Wednesday morning leaving the Bear at 9am. These walks take in some of the network of public footpaths that cross the beautiful countryside of our three villages. councillor Ijon Jenner would be delighted for you to join him as he guides you on a stroll with friendly group of like minded people. Do go along and join him.

BOWLS: The Burwash Bowls Club return to their regular Monday evening roll-up nights on Monday from 6.30pm. The members would be delighted to welcome new players, who would enjoy this friendly, low action sport. We will give you all the help you need to learn how the game is played. You can borrow equipment from the club to start you off. Interested, then please do come along and see us, or give secretary Mary Taylor BEM a call on 01435 882107, and she will give you all the information you need.

WHIST: The next whist drive in the village hall will be held on Thursday at 7pm. These fun evenings are for players of all abilities and do have fun. Meet and make friends, enjoy light refreshments and twenty hands of cards, all for entry fee of £3 per person. There are prizes for the highest and second highest scoring lady and gentleman, and the lowest lady and gent. For more details contact Shirley Viney on 01435 882497 or Mary Taylor 882107. Or just go along the the hall for 7pm. Parking is available in the Catholic Church car park opposite the hall.

WISLEY GARDENS: On Thursday the Burwash Flower Arrangement Club have their summer outing to Wisley Gardens in Surrey. They will leave the village at 8.30am by coach which will pick up from the Bear Car park. There may still be room if you wish to join us. Contact Jean Plummer mon 01435 883483. Tickets are £15 for members and £18 for non-members.

DIARIES: Two events for you for Saturday September 9. The annual summer fete at the Burwash Common playing fields to include a fun dog show and many attraction plus live music.

The other is the Ride and Stride for Sussex Churches. This annual event is great way to visit some of the beautiful historic Churches in the area either on a bicycle, on horse back or by foot. If you wish to take part please contact Richard Harden on 01435 882556. More details about both next week.

