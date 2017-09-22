APOLOGIES: I am really sorry that my column hasn’t appeared for the last two weeks, I would like to blame the time I am having with my Canadian visitor, but alas it is computer troubles that caused the problem. I know that there have been so many events over the past two weeks and I am really sorry that I have been unable to give them the coverage they should have had. I hope you all had successful events.

VILLAGE FETE: The Burwash Common Village Fete seems to have been extremely successful. Always a good one to visit there is some much to do and see and buy. With competitions for children, a dog show and lots of fun there is something for the whole family to enjoy. Music was supplied throughout the afternoon by the 1066 Pipes and Drums. At the end of the day over £5,000 was raised for the funds of the Burwash Common playing fields and Pavilion. Well done to all the organizers, thanks to the stall holders and helpers and thank you to everyone who went along to support the event.

MUSIC: Tonight, Friday, is music night at the Pavilion in Burwash Common. Local talented musicians and singers will be there to entertain you. These are always great evenings when the family can relax with a drink from the licensed bar with friends while they support the different acts. If you think you would enjoy being a part of the evening either as an entertainer or in the audience, please do go along.

LOVE BURWASH DAY: Burwash Parish Council would welcome any volunteers for the autumn cleaning of the three villages in the Love Burwash Day tomorrow, Saturday. The volunteers will work in teams and clear over grown footpaths etc, wash down road signs and generally make the area pleasing to the eye and signs readable by all. If you feel you can help do get in touch with the parish council by email at jacky.nash19@gmail.com or call o07787 863117. They will meet at 10am and be finished by lunch time.

MEETING: The Burwash branch of The Royal British Legion will be meeting on Monday evening at The Rose and Crown pub at 8pm. You do not have to be a member to attend, just an interest in the work that the Legion do for our ex-service men and women and their families. If you would like to become a member please contact Fred Marshall the Secretary on 01435 884298.

AUCTION: On Saturday September 30 there will be an Auction of Promises in the village hall, hosted by St Bartholomew’s Church. There are some amazing lots already up for bidding from meat from our local Jarvis Butchers, a holiday in Norfolk for six people, a ride in a 1968 E Type Jag, use of swimming pool and bbq area, a days carriage driving, picnic at Ascot, red letter day to The Shard and more. If you have something you can give, gardening, baby sitting, cooking etc. please contact Ian Kirk on 883894 ian.m.kirk@btinternet.com or Shirley Viney 882497 Shirley@bowzell.co.uk Details about the event itself next week.

WALKING FOOTBALL: This is proving great fun for those who are taking part, but they would love for a few more to join them. This is aimed at the over 50’s but if you are 47, 48, 49 birth certificates won’t be checked. The only rules are no running, ball must stay below head height and it is not serious and has to be fun. They meet on the first and third Thursday of each month. to find out more please call Rod Clifton on 01435 883656 or Steve Mintram on 882444.

QUIZ: There is to be a fun friendly general knowledge quiz evening in the village hall on Saturday October 14. The ever popular quiz masters Steve Bennett and Terry Parker will be in charge and asking the questions. Teams of six people are invited to join us for an enjoyable brain exercise and hot two course supper. Entry is £8 per person. To book a team in please call Shirley Viney on 882497 or email Shirley@bowzell.co.uk

