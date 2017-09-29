AUCTION: Tomorrow, Saturday, evening St Bartholomew’s is holding an auction of promises at the village hall. The fun begins at 7.30pm, doors open at 7pm, entry by catalogue at £7.50 to include canapés and a glass of wine. Additional wine may be purchased by the bottle or glass. They have an amazing array of items and pleasures up for bidding on including a holiday for six in Norfolk, meats from our local butcher and dozens more. All proceeds will go to the church funds.

HARVEST: There will be a service of Harvest Praise in St Bartholomew’s Church on Sunday evening at 6pm. The congregation will be joined by worshippers from Etchingham and Burwash Common. A representative from Christian Aid will give a talk and the retiring collection will go to Christian Aid. You are all welcome to join them WALK: The next walk for strollers will take place on Wednesday morning led by Ijon Jenner. Like minded people join together for a fun mornings stroll around our lovely villages leaving the Bear Car Park at 9am. These walks are for those who enjoy walking but can no longer do the rambles but instead like to amble through the countryside. Make new friends as you wonder, talk about the scenery around you. Just turn up by 9am and go with them. WHIST: The next monthly whist evening will be held on Thursday at Burwash Village Hall. These are fun friendly evenings of people who enjoy a game of cards without taking it too seriously. Entry is £3 per person for 20 hands of cards and light refreshments. Prizes are given to the highest and second highest man and lady and the lowest. For more information please call Shirley Vineyard on 01435 882497 or Mary Taylor 882107 or just urn up, you will be given a great welcome. FLOWER ARRANGEMENT: The Burwash and District Flower Club are hosting an open evening on Thursday November 9 in the village hall. National Demonstrator, April Hill, will work A Touch of Magic with the flower arrangements. Tickets are £10 for members and £12 for non-members and include a buffet supper. To book your place call Jean Plummer on 01435 883483 or Maureen Jenner 882045 now. It promises to be a great evening.

SECURITY MARK: Following the spate of thefts earlier this year, Sussex Police have kindly agreed to come to Burwash and security mark your property for you. Bikes, scooters mowers etc. They will be in the Swan Meadow playing fields car par from noon until 2pm tomorrow, Saturday. This is a great idea because if you have stuff that gets taken and is consequently recovered and you have had it security marked it can be restored to you easier.

ST MICHAEL’S: I know that there are quite a few supporters of St Michael’s Hospice in Burwash and the surrounding villages who might be interested in an event being held in Tichurst. On Thursday evening at The Bell a Comedy Night with champagne reception is being held from 7pm until 11pm. Olivier Award Nominee Dollie Keane will be your entertainment for the evening. Tickets are £45 and are available on the St Michael’s website www.stmichaelshospice.com.