GOOD AS NEW: The Burwash Guides and Brownies are having a Good As New sale tomorrow, Saturday, afternoon to help their raise the roof fund. Only items that are of good quality and condition will be for sale. This not a jumble sale. There will be clothing, books and games, bric-a-brac, raffle , cakes and refreshments with home mad cakes and gateau. Let’s help the local guiding company raise enough money to make the urgent repairs to their head quarters hut. Donation ring Jackie on 01435 882196.

FIREWORKS: Also tomorrow, Saturday, Burwash Bonfire Society will holding their annual bonfire and firework display. It is being held in the Swan Meadow playing fields. Please note there will not be any parking on the field. It will probably pay to walk as parking on the high street is almost impossible. The fun begins at 6.30pm, and there will be hot dogs and burgers, live music fancy dress and lots of fun. Entry is free but donations are gratefully received. Please make sure your pets are indoors safe before you leave home.

BLG: The members of the Burwash Ladies Group will be meeting on Wednesday at 1.30pm in Burwash Village Hall. The meeting will begin with their annual general meeting followed by the monthly meeting which this time is Julia Quender, Court Artist. This is rescheduled from September. The ladies will enjoy listening and seeing what Julia does followed by tea. Do go along and join them. This is their last meeting of the year as they will go out for their Christmas lunch in December.

FLOWER CLUB: On Thursday evening, the Burwash and District Flower Club are hosting an open evening in the village hall from 7pm. National flower arranging demonstrator Avril Hill will be there to give an evening with A Touch More Sparkle as her theme. Avril is retiring next year so this could be your last chance to witness her amazing skills. Tickets are £10 each and includes buffet supper. Non-members can attend at £12 each. To get your ticket please call Maureen Jenner 01435 882045.

DINNER: Churches Together are having an autumn social evening on Thursday at the Bear Motel. Tickets are £14 each for a two course Carvery and after dinner speaker, who is Jeremy Cooke and his topic is Rough Justice. To book a ticket please call Sue Mumford 01580 819415.

BOWLS: Burwash Short Mat Bowls club have played another match in the Wealden league. This time they were home to The Hiram Canons. Both sessions saw some great play with a win for both teams in the triples and the pairs. This gave Burwash four more points in the first division. Our next game is way to Broad Oak on Tuesday. Meanwhile the members have played two of their cup matches. In the Mary Groombridge Trophy the men played a round robin of games as there were only a few entries this year. After some great games Barry Taylor was the winner with Chris Ryan in second place. The ladies played for the Presidents cup, and with more players involved had a straight knockout. All the ladies played some great games with Mary Taylor beating Angela Marden in the final. Well done to everyone who entered. New players are always welcome. Call secretary Mary Taylor on 01435 882107 for details or come along any Monadsy evening from 6.30pm. We will help you learn how to play and you can borrow the clubs woods.

ST MICHAEL’S HOSPICE: As most people are aware the Hospice is now celebrating 30 years since it was first opened. During that time for 24/25 years there has been a fortnightly Thursday afternoon Tea Dance. Which over the years has raised 1000’s of pounds for the hospice. In the last two and half years alone, it has raised £5,000.00. and this during the period of the fire. Unfortunately, due to health problems the present DJ/MC is unable to continue to provide the music after this year. We are therefore looking for the service of somebody who can take over. (One or two people taking it in turns would be very nice.) It is a job of love ie no payment. It is not a difficult job and either a man or woman can do it and it does not have to be a dancer, just the ability to follow a programme and press the right button. All the equipment is there, we just need somebody to operate it. If you know of somebody who would be interested in doing this worthwhile job please contact Paul Capps 01424 812107 or paulcapps@btinternet.com New dancers are also welcome first and third Thursdays afternoons from 2pm till 4.30pm a mixture of Ballroom, Sequence and line dances in a friendly and warm environment in the Arthur Easton Centre (adjacent to the Hospice) admission £3 and all proceeds go directly to the hospice. Or if you just want to come along and listen to the music you will be very welcome.