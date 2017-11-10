THANK YOU: It was a busy day in Burwash last Saturday with the charity car wash, Good as New sale and of course the firework display. Each event was held by a very hard working few and all the proceeds were given to local organisations. The car wash money went to the local playing fields and we thank Troy and his men for doing thing. I hope he had lots of cars to wash. The Good as New was in aid of the new roof for the Guide hut. There was a fabulous amount of very nice items for sale and thanks to the few mums and the Guide supporters for manning the stalls. The firework display by the Burwash Bonfire society was awesome. What an amazing display lit up the sky. Well done to everyone involved with this. But a big thank you to all of you who supported these events, without you going along it wouldn’t be worth holding them.

QUIZ NIGHT: Tonight, Friday, is quiz night at the Pavilion in Burwash Common. These fun general knowledge quizzes are held once a month and are open to all. Teams of six players are invited to enter at £2 per person, with the entry fee being given back as prizes for the winning team. The licences bar will be open and Burwash Beauty sausages are available. To find out more or book a table call Karol Richardson on 01435 883318.

REMEMBRANCE: There will be Act of Remembrance at the St Bartholomew’s War Memorial at 10.50am tomorrow, Saturday, when prayers will be said to remember and thank those local men and women who gave their lives during the wars. Then on Sunday morning, the annual parade and service of remembrance will be held. The parade will form up at the Bear car park and parade to the memorial at 10.45am, for the laying of wreaths before entering the church. The parade with March back to the car park after the service. There will also be a service in St Philip’s Church in Burwash Common from 10.30am. You are all very welcome to go along and join the congregation for either services and the memorial service.

FLOWER CLUB: The Burwash and District Flower Arrangement Club will have their final meeting of the year on Monday afternoon from 2.15pm in the village hall. Stephanie Laing wil Be The demonstrator for the afternoon working with the title Inspired. These are really enjoyable to go along to, the demonstrators are so clever with the way they use the flowers and greenery, but also incorporating everyday objects too. Do go along and see for yourself and maybe win one of the arrangements to take home. Non-members are welcome, entry is £5.

COFFEE EVENING: On Monday evening, the Brownies and Guides are holding a coffee evening in their Guide Hut in Vicarage Road, Burwash Common. It is from 6.30pm to 8pm. During the evening the newest recruits will be enrolled into the groups. Do go along and support them.

SCOUTS: The Burwash and Etchingham Scout Group will be holding their AGM on Tuesday evening in the Scout Hut in the Bear car park. They would be delighted to see you there especially if you can spare time to help with the running of the groups. The meeting is at 7.30pm. They will be talking about what they intend to do at the festive evening in December.

NSY: The Burwash Not So Young Club will have their November meeting on Thursday in the village hall from 2.15pm. This lively group for the over sixties has a wide variety of entertaining speakers. This time promises to be very enjoyable as Peter Willson takes them through The Great British Song Book. Do go along to the hall on Thursday, new members and visitors are always welcome. Their meeting next month will be their Christmas lunch at the Bear.

QUIZ: The next fun quiz evening in the village hall is being held by the Burwash Pantomime Society on Saturday November 18. Teams of six are invited to join in and with Steve Bennett and Terry Parker in charge it can only be fun. To book a table please call Terry on 01435 882813. Entry is £8 per person and includes a hot supper.

TREE FESTIVAL: The St Bartholomew’s Christmas Tree Festival is being held again this year from December 8 to 10. If you would like to decorated a tree, either for your club or as an individual, please contact Vicky Patterson on 01435 884135 or email thymeplace@gmail.com