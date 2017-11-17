MUSICAL THEATRE: The Burwash Musical Theatre Group invite you to watch they latest stage performances. The children have been working really hard to prepare for their 2017 show, which they will perform at Etchingham village hall tomorrow, Saturday at 1.30pm and again at 5.30pm. Tickets are £7 each available from ticket source.com, good luck to all those involved in performing.

QUIZ: Tomorrow, Saturday, evening quiz masters Terry Parker and Steve Bennett will be hosting another of their fun but crazy general knowledge quiz evenings. The fun begins at 7.30pm at the village hall. Teams of six players are invited to take part with chilli supper for half time. Entry is £8 per person with all proceeds going to the Burwash Amateur Pantomime society. Ring Terry on 01435 882813 to see if there are any tables free.

SOUP LUNCH: The autumn soup lunch is being held on Thursday in Burwash Village Hall. Entry is £7.50 per person for which you get to taste as many of the delicious home-made soups as you like and also the naughty but nice desserts. Usual at least six of each. Soft drinks will be available but you are welcome to bring your own wine. There will also be a raffle and tombola. All proceeds will go to replenish the village hall funds after their refurbishment of the toilets and windows on the east side of the building. We look forward to seeing you all there. Call Mary on 01435 882107 for details and to book places.

BATEMAN’S: There are just two more weeks left before Christmas for you to enjoy a Behind Closed Doors tour of Bateman’s the home of author Rudyard Kipling. This is a chance for you to see conservation in action. Visit the National Trust website for more detail or call Bateman’s on 01435 882302. The tours will begin again on January 3 until March 2.