MUM & TODDLER GROUP: at St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE’S: next meeting is on Tuesday January 3, at 7.45pm at the village hall, when the speaker will be James Dickinson on Henry III and the Battle of Lewes. I’m certain this illustrated talk will be most interesting and informative. Do go along as visitors are always welcome; there is a nominal £3 charge which includes homemade refreshments. To find out more call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

LUNCH CLUB: at St Peter’s Church is held monthly in the church on Chailey Green and the next one is on Thursday January 19 at 12.30pm. All are welcome to go along for a delicious meal, meet new people and chat and relax. The food is all freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require further information or transport please call Julia Guerard on 01825 722967.

BAKE-OFF: The Horticultural Society is planning a South Chailey Bake-Off. Hopefully this will take place on Saturday February 25 at the village hall. Like the television series it will consist of a signature bake, a technical challenge and a show stopper. More details will be in print shortly; but if you would like to know more sooner do call Peter Estcourt on 01273 400791 or email pge44@waitrose .com.

BRIGHTON HALF MARATHON: takes place on Sunday February 26 and Chailey Heritage Foundation has five places to allocate and needs two volunteers to assist on the day. If you would like to take part or are able to assist please call 01825 724752 or email fundraising@chf.org.uk.

