MUM AND TODDLER GROUP: At St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: Has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

LUNCH CLUB: At St Peter’s Church is held monthly in the church on Chailey Green and the next one is on Thursday January 19 at 12.30pm. All are welcome to go along for a delicious meal, meet new people and chat and relax. The food is all freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require further information or transport please call Julia Guerard on 01825 722967.

BAKE OFF: Will you be Star Baker? The Horticultural Society and Women’s Institute present The Great Chailey Bake Off which on Saturday February 25 at the village hall. Like the television series it will consist of a signature bake, a technical challenge and a show stopper namely six iced finger buns (sweet yeast dough) your recipe, your flavour, six French Macarons (recipe provided on registration) and a garden themed decorated cake, one or two tiers. Entries to be set up from midday to 1pm and judging to start at 1pm. The doors will reopen at 2pm for demonstrations, viewing and refreshments and prize giving will be at 3.30pm. There will be separate prizes for 11 to 16year olds. To Register contact Janet at janetcaughley@gmail.com or 01273 400785 or Jo at CHDSTreasurer-Membership@outlook.com.

BRIGHTON HALF MARATHON: Takes place on Sunday February 26 and Chailey Heritage Foundation has five places to allocate and needs two volunteers to assist on the day. If you would like to take part or are able to assist please call 01825 724752 or email fundraising@chf.org.uk.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY NEWS: January is a month for planning; ordering plants and seeds and then deciding where to put them. Hence a few words about crop rotation. Basically this means not growing the same family of plants in the same place year after year. So why do it? Firstly similar crops suffer from the same diseases (think blight and tomatoes and potatoes; white rot and onions, garlic and leeks) so to prevent the build-up of disease in the soil move them on. Secondly similar crops require the same balance of nutrients so moving them on helps prevent soil exhaustion. Thirdly it enables the soil to be prepared for the planned crop. Nitrogen and manure for potatoes and tomatoes; lime for brassicas and nothing for root crops. Some plants are pretty versatile ie lettuce, courgettes and sweet corn and can be used to fill in. A rough four year rotation works well. Year one lots of manure for potatoes and tomatoes, then leeks onions and garlic followed by brassicas. Then peas, beans etc. and finally root vegetables such as parsnips, carrots and beetroot. Obviously there is some overlap as leeks do well in ground vacated by new potatoes. The same principles apply in the greenhouse and poly tunnel though the small space can make it difficult. An alternative is to change the soil every two or three years or grow grafted plants which are more vigorous and disease resistant’. For more details contact Peter Estcourt on 01273 400791 or by email at pge44@waitrose.com.

NEW EMAIL ADDRESS: If you would like your event included in this column please email the details to mandydembrey@btinternet.com.

