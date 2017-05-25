PARISH COUNCIL: A vacancy has arisen on the parish council which the council proposes to fill by co-option. Any eligible person who wishes to be considered as a candidate to fill the vacancy should submit to the council a brief curriculum vitae and a written statement explaining why he/she wishes to join the council and the skills and experience that he/she would contribute to the work of the Council. This information must be sent to the Clerk to the Council at the Parish Office by today, Friday. If you have any questions regarding the role do contact Clerk, Stephen Treharne, at The Reading Room, Chailey Green, or via email at chaileypc@btconnect.com or on 01825 722388.

MUM AND TODDLER GROUP: At St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: Has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

WINDMILL AND MUSEUM: Windmill and Rural Life Museum will be open on Sunday between 3pm and 5pm with entry £1 for adults and 50p for children aged under 16 years. Earlier this month there was an extra opening of the mill for National Mills Day (May 14). Over that weekend the Downland Radio Group operated from the mill to contact fellow radio enthusiasts from mills throughout Europe as well as the British Isles. Gavin Keegan, who lives in Newick, made the arrangements and reported that it was a very successful weekend with contacts made with Holland (which also celebrated National Mills Day that day) and as far afield as Switzerland and Italy. This has become a regular feature of the year at the mill and the Friends of Chailey Windmill are delighted to have the mill used for such an interesting and worthwhile project. For more information regarding the mill call John Smith on 01825 723519.

APPRENTICESHIP OPPORTUNITY: The Bluebell Railway has an exciting vacancy in the Locomotive Department for a young person looking to turn his or her engineering skills toward steam preservation. The Locomotive Works Apprentice will undertake a course of study in mechanical engineering and will carry out supervised work and training in the Locomotive Works on the repair and maintenance of steam locomotives. A level of competence in the operation of hand and machine tools and electric and gas welding is preferred. Educational standard must be A-C in Maths, English, and Science. This is a three-year project funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund. The Locomotive Works operates seven days a week, and some weekend work may be required. Contact Lisa Boyle on 01825 724884 or via lisa.boyle@bluebell-railway.co.uk for further information. The closing date for applications is Thursday June 1.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: Meet on Tuesday June 6, at the village hall, at 7.45pm when the speaker will be Jackie Marsh Hobbs on the subject The Secrets of the Royal Pavilion, which is sure to be a most interesting evening. The group are always pleased to welcome prospective members and guests for a nominal donation of £3, to include home-made refreshments. To find out more call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Chailey Heritage Foundation has a stand to promote their Patchwork Farm and all the other things that Chailey Heritage does on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 8, 9 and 10, at the South of England Show. They would welcome some help on the stands and if you were able to give just a couple of hours they would be most grateful. If you are able to assist please let Joan Martin, Fundraising Officer, know on 01825 724444 ext. 718 or by email fundraising@chf.org.uk.

VOLUNTEERS: The next Bluebell Railway find out more tour is on Sunday June 11. The meeting time is 10.30am, at Sheffield Park Station, and the day should end around 4.30pm. Book your place on the tour by contacting the General Office on 01825 720800, or just turn up at Sheffield Park on the day.

ANTHONY JOHN FRANK: ‘Tony’ lived locally all his life and sadly died recently. Tony was an exceptionally loving husband, father and grandfather, a loyal and kind friend to many and a special godfather to me. He had such an engaging smile and positive outlook despite enduring far more than his fair share of sadness and ill health. The way Tony lived his life made him an inspiration to others and he was much loved and will be greatly missed. There will be some who were unable to attend Tony’s funeral, on Friday May 12, and may not know that donations can be made in his memory to two Hospices, one being St Peter and St James Hospice in Chailey. Donations can be sent, c/o Masters and Son, Lewes Road, Lindfield, RH16 2LE, or for more details call 01444 482107.

