MUM & TODDLER GROUP: Meets at St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: It has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: It meets on Tuesday, June 6, at the village hall, at 7.45pm when the speaker will be Jackie Marsh Hobbs on the subject ‘The Secrets of the Royal Pavilion’ which is sure to be a most interesting evening. The group are always pleased to welcome prospective members and guests for a nominal donation of £3, to include homemade refreshments. To find out more call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED PLEASE: Chailey Heritage Foundation has a stand to promote their Patchwork Farm and all the other things that Chailey Heritage does on Thursday, Friday and Saturday June 8, 9 and 10 at the South of England Show. They would welcome some help on the stands and if you were able to give just a couple of hours they would be most grateful. If you are able to assist please let Joan Martin, Fundraising Officer, know on 01825 724444 ext. 718 or by email fundraising@chf.org.uk.

BLUEBELL RAILWAY VOLUNTEERS: Have you ever wondered how to become a volunteer, what it entails and who to contact? Whether you are male or female, skilled or with no previous experience, can offer a day a month or more, then why not go along and find out what volunteering in the various different departments on the Bluebell entails. If you are under 16, you can gain experience of such work in the 9F Club, but for those who are over 16, perhaps newly retired, or any other age, why not find out more? To help you narrow your choice of departments please ask for a volunteer recruitment pack on 01825 720800. To help you choose, you can also join one of the ‘find out more tours’; the next tour is on Sunday June 11. The meeting time is 10.30am, at Sheffield Park Station, and the day should end around 4.30pm. Book your place on the tour by contacting the General Office on 01825 720800, or just turn up at Sheffield Park on the day.

CRICKET: We see Chailey in a friendly against Plumpton & East Chiltington, at the King George V Playing Fields, Plumpton, on Sunday, June 11 starting at 2pm. If you would like to play cricket on Sundays, regularly or occasionally, you will be made most welcome. If you wish to play or would like more information call Peter on 07709946880.

NIGHTJARS ON RED HOUSE COMMON: Do join members of the Commons Society and hear the sound of male birds churring on the Common on Tuesday June 13. Meet at 9.15pm at the Sports Clubs car park (at the Memorial Common off the A272 west of Chailey crossroads). The evening will finish in the dark so take a torch.

ANNUAL DAY TRIP: Organised by the Commons Society is on Saturday, June 17 and is a visit to Norbury Park near Leatherhead. This is a large country park and wildlife area on the North Downs. There will be a countryside walk so suitable clothes and shoes will be needed, plus a picnic lunch. There are toilets and a Tea Shop at the coach park. Depart Sports Club car park at 9.30am and return about 5pm. The cost will be about £15, to book a place call 01444 831098.

VIVACE CONCERT & STRAWBERRY TEA: Vivace is a West Sussex based choir which exists to help charities, churches and other good causes to raise funds. Since its formation in 2003 the choir has helped to raise over £100,000 throughout Sussex and the neighbouring counties. Vivace have generously offered to perform a varied repertoire at St Martin’s Chapel at Chailey Heritage Foundation on Saturday, June 17. All are welcome to attend, starting at 4pm with a Strawberry Tea on the lawn (weather permitting) before settling down to a lively and entertaining concert. Tickets cost £12 and can be purchased from the fundraising department on 01825 724444 ext. 718 or by email to fundraising@chf.org.uk, or by making a donation at https://mydonate.bt.com/events/vivaceconcert/427623. All funds raised at this event will help support the Foundation’s Dream Centre Appeal.

LUNCH CLUB: Held monthly at St Peter’s Church at 12.30pm in the church on Chailey Green and the next lunch club is on Thursday, June 22. All are welcome to go along for a delicious meal, meet new people and chat and relax. The food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact Julia Guerard on 01825 722967.

MODEL RAILWAY WEEKEND: It is at the Bluebell Railway on Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25. Model and miniature railway displays will be at both Horsted Keynes and Sheffield Park stations. Do go along, enjoy a steam train ride and explore each of the stations and exhibitions from 10am to 4pm.

WINDMILL AND RURAL LIFE MUSEUM: will be open on Sunday, June 25 between 3pm and 5pm with entry £1 for adults and 50p for children aged under 16. For more information regarding the Mill call John Smith on 01825 723519.

AGM: The annual meeting of the Sports Club takes place at the Pavilion at the Sports Ground, North Chailey, just off the A272 on Monday, June 26 at 8pm. For more details contact garystrangwood@hotmail.co.uk.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY NEWS: ‘Now June is with us everything will be growing fast and that includes the weeds. It is important to keep on top of weeding as by the end of the month things could be out of control and then it can be very difficult to redeem the situation. All frost tender plants are now in the their final positions. We have had a dry winter and a very dry Spring so the soil is dry right down so regular watering is especially important especially with beans , marrows and courgettes. Should we get rain slugs and snails will be out in force. For Autumn crops of salads and beetroot try and plant before the end of the month. The longer you delay the worse the outcome. Winter brassicas should be planted in ground rich in well rotted manure and with an extra dressing of lime. They will need protection from pigeons, slugs and snails and later caterpillars and aphids. Give them a good amount of water to help them get established. For those whose ground is infected with club root there are now resistant varieties for most brassicas. In the greenhouse make sure there is plenty of ventilation as too much heat causes a lot of stress in plants. Water well and ensure that water reaches the bottom of containers with pepper, chilli and aubergine plants. At least once a week water until it drips out of the bottom of the pot. Aphids may be a problem and should be dealt with immediately before they get a hold and weaken the plants. Use a spray or biological control and squash green fly with your fingers. Tie in tomatoes and remove side shoots on all except bush varieties. When watering be careful not to wet the leaves to try and prevent blight. Clear away all the dead daffodils and tulips. Window boxes and hanging baskets can easily dry out as they receive extra heat from surrounding buildings. A quick reminder that our Summer Show is on the July 15 at the Village Hall’. For more information call Peter Estcourt on 01273 400791 or email pge44@waitrose.com.

