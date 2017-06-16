CRICKET: Chailey play in a friendly against Rottingdean at the Sports Pavilion (just off the A272) this Sunday starting at 2pm. If you would like to play cricket on Sundays, regularly or occasionally, you will be made most welcome. If you wish to play or would like more information call Peter on 07709946880.

CONCERT: Vivace Concert and Strawberry Tea. Vivace is a West Sussex based choir which exists to help charities, churches and other good causes to raise funds. Vivace have generously offered to perform a varied repertoire at St Martin’s Chapel at Chailey Heritage Foundation tomorrow, Saturday. All are welcome to attend, starting at 4pm with a strawberry tea on the lawn (weather permitting) before settling down to a lively and entertaining concert. Tickets cost £12 and can be purchased from the fundraising department on 01825 724444 ext 718 or by email to fundraising@chf.org.uk, or by making a donation at https://mydonate .bt.com/events/vivaceconcert/427623. All funds raised at this event will help support the Foundation’s Dream Centre Appeal.

LUNCH CLUB: At St Peter’s Church is held monthly at 12.30pm in the church, on Chailey Green, and the next lunch club is on Thursday. All are welcome to go along for a delicious meal, meet new people and chat and relax. The food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact Julia Guerard on 01825 722967.

MODEL RAILWAY WEEKEND: Is at the Bluebell Railway on Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25. Model and miniature railway displays will be at both Horsted Keynes and Sheffield Park stations. Do go along, enjoy a steam train ride and explore each of the stations and exhibitions from 10am to 4pm.

WINDMILL: And Rural Life Museum will be open on Sunday June 25 between 3pm and 5pm with entry £1 for adults and 50p for children aged under 16 years. For more information regarding the Mill call John Smith on 01825 723519.

AGM: Of the Sports Club takes place at the Pavilion at the sports ground, North Chailey, just off the A272 on Monday June 26 at 8pm. For more details contact garystrangwood@hotmail.co.uk.

PULLMAN CAR: Restoration Coachbuilder, Pullman Car Restoration Fitter and Machinist are three exciting fulltime job opportunities announced at the Bluebell Railway. Contact Lisa Boyle at lisa.boyle@bluebell-railway.co.uk or 01825 724884 for an application form. The closing date for applications is Friday June 30.

CHAILEY WI: Meet on Tuesday July 4, at the village hall, at 7.45pm for what will be their annual Members’ Meeting. This is when the committee sit back and members arrange and run the meeting. The speaker is a surprise. Prospective members and guests are always very welcome for a nominal charge of £3 which includes refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

VOLUNTEERS: The next Bluebell Railway Volunteers find out more tour is on Sunday July 9. The meeting time is 10.30am at Sheffield Park Station, and the day should end around 4.30pm. Book your place on the tour by contacting the General Office on 01825 720800, or just turn up at Sheffield Park on July 9.

SUMMER SHOW: Organised by the Horticultural Society takes place at the village hall on Saturday July 15. There will be classes for produce, flowers, plants, photography, handicraft and cookery. The classes are detailed in a show schedule and a schedule can be obtained from Peter Estcourt on 01273 400791.

SUMMER FUN: On Chailey Green, organised by St Peter’s Church, takes place on Saturday July 22 from 1pm to 4pm. There will be live music, games, toys, a fabulous raffle, food, cakes, strawberries and cream, art workshop, tombola, Harvey’s, Pimms and Bluebell Wine tents and many more exciting stalls. Entry is free. For more information or to donate a raffle prize call the Parish Office on 01825 722286.

SUMMER BUTTERFLY WALK: With the Commons Society is on Saturday July 22 between 2pm and 4pm. All are welcome to join Karen Pritty to find these beautiful creatures on Red House Common or Lane End Common. Meet at the car park; check which on the day. For more details call William Coleman on 01444 831098.

SUCCESS: One of the members of Chailey WI, Wendy Parsons, exhibited at the Chelsea Flower Show and attained a Silver Medal. The contestants were given the title Destination Unknown and Wendy called her creation Imagination. Congratulations Wendy everyone at Chailey WI is very proud of you.

MILLS ON THE AIR 2017: In May members of the Downland Radio Group were, once again, privileged to be allowed access into Chailey Heritage windmill to run a radio station as part of the celebratory National Mills Weekend. The group was granted the special event call sign, GB0CHW GBO ChaileyHeritageWindmill, by Ofcom, and having erected the aerial, transmissions commenced at about 10am on the Saturday. Conditions on the short wave radio bands are at a relatively low point at the moment but despite this the group were able to record 74 completed contacts with radio stations spread over most of the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Switzerland and Italy and these contacts included a number of stations based at various types of mill which included water mills as well as windmills. The group closed down the radio station at about 2pm on the Sunday, so as to clear equipment before the mill was to be opened to the public. Once again, the Downland Radio Group wishes to thank the Friends of Chailey Windmill very much indeed for being allowed to operate the radio station from this beautiful and historic windmill and look forward to 2018 in the hope of doing so again.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.