MUM AND TODDLER GROUP: At St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: Has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

VOLUNTEERS: The next Find Out More tour for Bluebell Railway volunteers is on Sunday. The meeting time is 10.30am, at Sheffield Park Station, and the day should end around 4.30pm. Book your place on the tour by contacting the General Office on 01825 720800, or just turn up at Sheffield Park on July 9.

SUMMER SHOW: Organised by the Horticultural Society takes place at the village hall on Saturday July 15. There will be classes for produce, flowers, plants, photography, handicraft and cookery. There are classes for all age groups and experience. The classes are detailed in a Show Schedule and a Schedule can be obtained from Peter Estcourt on 01273 400791.

LUNCH CLUB: At St Peter’s Church is held monthly at 12.30pm in the church, on Chailey Green, and the next lunch club is on Thursday July 20. All are welcome to go along for a delicious meal, meet new people and chat and relax. The food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact Julia Guerard on 01825 722967.

SUMMER FUN: On Chailey Green, organised by St Peter’s Church, takes place on Saturday July 22 from 1pm to 4pm. There will be live music, games, toys, a fabulous raffle, food, cakes, strawberries and cream, art workshop, tombola, Harvey’s, Pimms and Bluebell Wine tents and many more exciting stalls. Entry is free. For more information or to donate a raffle prize call the Parish Office on 01825 722286.

WALK: Summer Butterfly Walk with the Commons Society is on Saturday July 22 between 2pm and 4pm. All are welcome to join Karen Pritty to find these beautiful creatures on Red House Common or Lane End Common. Meet at the car park; check which on the day. For more details call William Coleman on 01444 831098.

WINDMILL: And Rural Life Museum will be open on Sunday July 30 between 3pm and 5pm with entry £1 for adults and 50p for children aged under 16 years. For more information regarding the Mill call John Smith on 01825 723519.

