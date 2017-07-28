COLLECTORS FAIR: Toy and Rail Collectors Fair is at the Bluebell Railway tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday. At Horsted Keynes station there will be stalls on the platform and in the station car park from 10am to 4pm with Railway Artefacts, Model Railway Equipment and many other goods to be found. Normal travel fares apply. Horsted Keynes station admission ticket £3 per person. For more details call 01825 720800.

MUM AND TODDLER GROUP: At St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: Has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

CRICKET: Chailey play in a friendly against Felbridge and Sunnyside on Sunday starting at 2pm at Felbridge. If you would like to play cricket on Sundays, regularly or occasionally, you will be made most welcome. If you wish to play or would like more information call Peter on 07709946880.

WINDMILL: And Rural Life Museum will be open on Sunday between 3pm and 5pm with entry £1 for adults and 50p for children aged under 16 years. For more information regarding the Mill call John Smith on 01825 723519.

FRIENDS AND FAMILY: Event at Futures Life Skills Centre and Hub, at Chailey Heritage Foundation, takes place on Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm. Do go along and find out more about what goes on at the Life Skills Centre and Hub. You’ll have an opportunity to participate in many of the activities we offer, see work produced by their service users on display throughout the centre and enjoy refreshments provided by GK’s Café and family friendly entertainment. To advise that you will be attending please call 01825 723723.

VOLUNTEERS: Have you ever wondered how to become a volunteer at the Bluebell Railway, what it entails and who to contact? The next find out more tour is on Sunday August 13. The meeting time is 10.30am, at Sheffield Park Station, and the day should end around 4.30pm. Book your place on the tour by contacting the General Office on 01825 720800, or just turn up at Sheffield Park on August 13.

LUNCH CLUB: At St Peter’s Church is held monthly at 12.30pm in the church, on Chailey Green, and the next lunch club is on Thursday August 17. All are welcome to go along for a delicious meal, meet new people and chat and relax. The food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact Julia Guerard on 01825 722967.

BUG HUNT: Annual Bug Hunting Expedition, organised by the Commons Society, takes place on Wednesday August 16 from 10am to midday. This is for all the family to discover the weird and wonderful world of the mini beasts, do take a picnic for after if you wish. Also pots, sweep nets and magnifying glasses. Meet at Lane End Common car park. For more information call William Coleman on 01444 831098.

SEASIDE WEEKEND: Is at the Bluebell Railway on Saturday August 19 and Sunday August 20. Take the trains from Sheffield Park, East Grinstead and Kingscote to Horsted Keynes and visit the seaside as the Paddock at Horsted Keynes will be transformed into a sandy beach. This year there will be some exciting new displays and entertainers to bring some seaside magic. For lunch why not enjoy traditional Fish and Chips followed by an Ice Cream. For more details visit http://www.bluebell-railway.com.

EARLY BIRD WALK: Takes place on Wednesday August 23 from 7am to 9am starting at Lane End car park. All are welcome to join members of the Commons Society for an early look and listen to the birds on the common. This will be followed by a breakfast at the Forget Me Not Tea Room North Chailey.

AGM: Of Chailey Bonfire Society Ltd takes place at the Five Bells, Chailey Green, on Thursday August 31 at 8pm. For details of membership of the Bonfire Society please call Diane Palmer on 01273401900 or email secretary@chaileybonfire.co.uk.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Held its Summer Show earlier this month and it was one of the best shows for many years. Entries were up by over fifty and there were a number of people exhibiting for the first time. As usual the standard was very high in all classes. Particularly gratifying were the entries in the potatoes grown in a bucket competition for children won by Elsie Fenwick with a staggering 7lbs. The prize winners were RHS Banksian medal (general horticultural) Peter Estcourt, Charles Ashdown Memorial Cup (most points for first time exhibitor) Richard Watson, JC Robinson Memorial Cup (vegetables) Peter Estcourt, Ormiston Cup (fruit) Jackie Pateman, Britten Cup (flowers ) Linda Blaker, Bingham Cup (sweet peas ) Alan Rees, Centenary Cup (outstanding exhibit horticulture) Linda Blaker, Lodge Cup (wine ) Steve Leonard, Griffiths Cup (handicrafts) Tina Mitchell, Ladies Cup (cookery) Janet Caughley, Baking Cup Janet Caughley, North Common Cup (roses) Ann , Marie Neal Memorial Rose Bowl (flower arranging) Christine Gibson, Children’s Cup (7yrs and under) Ella Staplehurst and Brown Cup (8 to 11yrs) Elsie Fenwick.

