MUM AND TODDLER GROUP: At St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

WORKING WEEKEND: South Eastern Vintage Agricultural Club have a Working Weekend at Townings Farm, Chailey today, Saturday, and Sunday from 10am to 4pm so this is a chance to see vintage machinery in action. In addition as this is part of Townings Farm’s Vintage Harvest Fair there will be rural crafts, sheep shearing demonstrations and spinning, hedge laying, tractor and trailer rides, information about bee keeping, beer tent, refreshments, local produce, butchery demonstrations and special offers in the farm shop. Visit the small farm training group stand to find out about the variety of courses they run, mainly relating to farming, country life and crafts. Newick Folk will be playing on both days. Entry is £5 per adult and children free. Camping is available at £5 per tent and £6 per caravan. Please book camping in advance and email info@towningsfarm.co.uk or call 01444 471352.

LATE SUMMER WALK: Join members of the Commons Society tomorrow, Saturday, for a leisurely stroll through the heather to experience the heathland and discover the species native to this habitat. Meet at Lane End Common car park ready to start the walk at 2.30pm. Visitors welcomed.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: Has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

CRICKET: Chailey play in a friendly against Brunswick Village on Sunday starting at 1.30pm, at the sports ground just off the A272. If you would like to play cricket on Sundays, regularly or occasionally, you will be made most welcome. If you wish to play or would like more information call Peter on 07709946880.

CHAILEY WI: Meet on Tuesday at the village hall, at 7.45pm. The speaker will be Gilly Halcrow on the subject, Whatever Happened to Christopher Robin? Prospective members and guests are always very welcome for a nominal charge of £3 which includes refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

AUTUMN SHOW: The horticultural society Autumn Show is at the village hall on Saturday September 9. There are classes for vegetables, flowers, fruit, pot plants, drinks, handicrafts, art, photography, cookery, flower arranging and children’s classes in age categories, pre-school, 7 years and under and aged 8 to 11 years. A show schedule can be obtained by contacting Peter Estcourt via pge44@waitrose.com or on 01273 400791. There is a class for every age, and members of the horticultural society will be on hand to help you with your exhibits, so please enter and/or encourage your children to do so. Also there will be an apple press available and a prize for the best tasting juice. If you would like to take part please take your apples to the hall as early as possible in the morning with your name attached. BLUEBELL RAILWAY: Have you ever wondered how to become a volunteer, what it entails and who to contact? To help you choose, you can join one of the find out more tours; the next tour is on Sunday September 10. The meeting time is 10.30am, at Sheffield Park Station, and the day should end around 4.30pm. Book your place on the tour by contacting the General Office on 01825 720800, or just turn up at Sheffield Park.

WINDMILL: And Rural Life Museum will be open on Sunday September 10, which is National Heritage Day, and entry is free. For more information regarding the Mill call John Smith on 01825 723519.

MAKE A WILL FORTNIGHT: Takes place from September 11 to September 22. Do you need to write or update your Will? Chailey Heritage Foundation is partnering up with five local solicitors’ firms who are waiving their usual fees for Will writing for the fortnight. Participating solicitors are all donating their time and services free of charge and simply ask that you make a donation to Chailey Heritage Foundation, in lieu of their fee. For contact details and to find out how to book your appointment visit: www.chf.org.uk/make awillfortnight or contact Jennifer Hanraads on 01825 724752 or by email to jhanraads@chf.org.uk.

COMMONS SOCIETY: Delight of a Wildlife Pond is the subject of a talk which will be given by Lynne Flower, of the Kent Tree and Pond Partnership, at the Commons Society meeting in the village hall on Thursday September 14 at 7.30pm. This illustrated talk will include suggestions for making a wildlife garden pond. To find out more about the society and membership do attend this meeting.

LUNCH CLUB: At St Peter’s Church is held monthly at 12.30pm in the church, on Chailey Green, and the next lunch club is on Thursday September 21. All are welcome to go along for a delicious meal, meet new people and chat and relax. The food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact Julia Guerard on 01825 722967.

JUMBLE SALE: Organised by the Bonfire Society is on Saturday September 23 at 11am at the village hall. There will be good as new, bric-a-brac, books, toys, clothes and linen. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated on the day. Please use this opportunity to have a clear out and donate items to the society and so help them raise much needed funds for the display they are planning for Saturday November 11 and the Christmas party for the senior citizens of the village on Saturday December 2.

STEAM THROUGH THE AGES: Is at the Bluebell Railway on September 23 and 24 and will include the flavour of the war years at Horsted Keynes Station, with concert party shows, ‘black market’ traders, Sussex Home Guard displays, military vehicles, wartime food, and gas mask making with Jacqui Sparkes. Other stations will be used to recreate the look and feel of pre-war and post-war eras. The Victorian era will take centre stage at Sheffield Park, while at Kingscote you can enjoy the sights and sounds of the 1960s with refreshments, music and entertainment. East Grinstead, moving closer to the present, will recreate the sounds of the 1980s.

CAR BOOT SALE: Chailey Heritage Foundation will be holding a second Car Boot Sale on Sunday October 1. Why not join them for a chance to sell all your unwanted items, or simply to hunt out a bargain. The Car Boot Sale is being held on site at Chailey Heritage Foundation, Haywards Heath Road, North Chailey. Pitches cost £10 for a car and £15 for a van. To book your place please make a donation of this amount at https://mydonate.bt.com/events/carboottwo. Set up starts from 9am and public entry from 10am to 1pm and costs £1 per person (children free). Refreshments can be bought from Mama C. All funds raised will be dedicated to the DREAM Centre Appeal.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY NEWS: We are now almost at the time of mists and mellow fruitfulness. This year has produced an excellent crop of blackberries and the sloes look good too. I have found a number of field mushrooms but be sure you know your fungi. Main crop potatoes can now be dug and cleaned. Only store those that are blemish free. Keep them in a dark frost free place in a Hessian sack, best suspended to avoid the attentions of rats and mice. Also periodically check to make sure none have rotted. Autumn raspberries should now be cropping up until the first frost. Leave until January and February before cutting down and mulching. Summer raspberries should have next year’s canes tied in and have a mulch applied. Apples will be ripening and to test if they are ready lift and twist and the fruit should come away in your hand. If cut in half the seeds should have changed from white to dark brown. Pears are more difficult and are probably best picked before fully ripe and finished off inside. The time for summer pruning is now passed and stone fruit bearing fruit trees should be left until late spring before further pruning takes place. Apple pruning is best done in January and February. Figs will now be ripening but the big danger is birds and it is wise to ‘ bag ‘ the fruit as it ripens. Again no pruning until March. Check brassicas for caterpillars and white fly and if necessary stake them for support against autumn winds. Dry onions outside if dry or in a greenhouse if wet. Only store those that are perfect. Winter lettuce can now be planted and it is probably best to buy plants. Winter gem and Valdor are good choices. They will also benefit from some protection in the coldest bits of winter. For more information contact Peter Estcourt on 01273 400791 or email pge44@waitrose.com.

