MUM AND TODDLER GROUP: At St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: Has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

BONFIRE NIGHT: Road closures on Saturday November 11 from 6pm to 9pm. The A275 will be closed from Beggars Wood Road (North Chailey) up to Mill Lane (South Chailey) from 6pm through until 9pm (or when deemed safe to reopen the roads). This is to accommodate the Chailey Bonfire Society memorial procession and the laying of the wreath at the memorial Chailey Green. Closures will also be applied to Markstakes Lane and Cinder Hill at the A275 end.

VOLUNTEERS: The next volunteer’s find out more tore for the Bluebell Railway is on Sunday November 12. The meeting time is 10.30am, at Sheffield Park Station, and the day should end around 4.30pm. Book your place on the tour by contacting the General Office on 01825 720800, or just turn up at Sheffield Park.

ANNUAL TRACK TREK: At the Bluebell Railway is on Saturday November 18 and this year it is supporting the Traction Appeal and aims to raise £15,000 to buy one replacement sixty foot track panel. The Trek will be along the entire length of the line between East Grinstead and Sheffield Park stations, covering a distance of 11 miles. The trek starts from East Grinstead between 9am and 10am with registration and safety briefings at 8.30am. Please secure your place by emailing tracktrek@bluebell-railway.co.uk with your name, address, phone number, email address, the number of people taking part and whether you require the bus to East Grinstead in the morning or at the end of the trek. For more details on Track Trek 2017, to download a sponsorship form and to learn how to create your own fundraising page on BT’s MyDonate, visit tinyurl.com/track-trek.1t

LUNCH CLUB: At St Peter’s Church is held monthly at 12.30pm in the church, on Chailey Green, and the next lunch club is on Thursday November 16. All are welcome to go along for a delicious meal, meet new people and chat and relax. The food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact Julia Guerard on 01825 722967.

BONFIRE NIGHT: This year is on Saturday November 11. Thanks to those who have volunteered to assist, more help is needed so if you are able to assist then please call Diane on 01273 401900 or email secretary@chaileybonfire.co.uk. The vintage bus will be providing transport to the memorial and fire site for those who need. There will the four pick up points the Kings Head at 5.15pm, Grantham Close at 5.30pm, Chailey School at 5.55pm and the Horns Lodge at 6.30pm. Return journeys will be available and timings will depend on numbers. Please book your place by contacting jane.stent@btinternet.com or 01273 400632. As in previous years the roads through Chailey will close at 6pm. The evening will run as follows 5.30pm the judging of floats at Chailey School, 6.15pm the procession begins from Mill Lane, 6.25pm the procession arrives at the Horns Lodge, 6.35pm the procession stops at the Five Bells, 6.50pm the processions continues to the War Memorial at Chailey Green and then returns via the Five Bells. At 7.45pm the procession continues to the Fire Site and at 8.15pm the fireworks commence and will finish around 8.30pm.

CHRISTMAS MARKET: Is being held at St. Peter’s Church on Saturday November 25 from 10am until 2pm. Stalls to include Deer View Fine Foods, Bluebell Vineyard, handmade Christmas gifts, cards and art, toys, cakes and many more stalls. Do go along and meet Father Christmas too. Entrance costs £2 per person, which includes refreshments.

CHRISTMAS PARTY: Senior Citizens Christmas Party is being held by the Bonfire Society on Saturday December 2 from 12.30pm to 5pm at the village hall. Entertainment and transport is provided. If you would like to book a place or would like more information please contact Jane Stent on 01273 400632 or jane.stent@btinternet.com.

WHIST DRIVE: Organised by Chailey Women’s Institute, is at the village hall on Saturday December 2 at 7.30pm. Admission costs £3.50 and everyone is welcome, there will be prizes, a raffle and refreshments. For more details call Carol Brown on 01825 723757.

CHAILEY WI: Meet on Tuesday December 5, at the village hall, at 7.45pm and the speaker will be Ian Gledhill on the subject The Magic of Panto. Prospective members and guests are always very welcome for a nominal charge of £3 which includes refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.