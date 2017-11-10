MUM AND TODDLER GROUP: At St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

BONFIRE NIGHT: Takes place tomorrow, Saturday, and as in previous years the roads through Chailey will close from 6pm to 9pm (or when deemed safe to reopen the roads). The evening will run as follows 5.30pm the judging of floats at Chailey School, 6.15pm the procession begins from Mill Lane, 6.25pm the procession arrives at the Horns Lodge, 6.35pm the procession stops at the Five Bells, 6.50pm the processions continues to the War Memorial at Chailey Green and then returns via the Five Bells. At 7.45pm the procession continues to the Fire Site and at 8.15pm the fireworks commence and will finish around 8.30pm. If you are able to assist or would like more information then please call Diane on 01273 401900 or email secretary@chaileybonfire.co.uk.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: Has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

VOLUNTEERS: The next find out more tour for Bluebell Railway Volunteers is on Sunday. The meeting time is 10.30am, at Sheffield Park Station, and the day should end around 4.30pm. Book your place on the tour by contacting the General Office on 01825 720800, or just turn up at Sheffield Park.

ANNUAL TRACK TREK: At the Bluebell Railway is on Saturday November 18 and this year it is supporting the ‘Traction Appeal’ and aims to raise £15,000 to buy one replacement sixty foot track panel. The Trek will be along the entire length of the line between East Grinstead and Sheffield Park stations, covering a distance of 11 miles. The trek starts from East Grinstead between 9am and 10am with registration and safety briefings at 8.30am. Please secure your place by emailing tracktrek@bluebell-railway.co.uk with your name, address, phone number, email address, the number of people taking part and whether you require the bus to East Grinstead in the morning or at the end of the Trek. For more details on Track Trek 2017, to download a sponsorship form and to learn how to create your own fundraising page on BT’s MyDonate, visit tinyurl.com/track-trek.1t

LUNCH CLUB: At St Peter’s Church is held monthly at 12.30pm in the church, on Chailey Green, and the next lunch club is on Thursday. All are welcome to go along for a delicious meal, meet new people and chat and relax. The food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact Julia Guerard on 01825 722967.

CHRISTMAS MARKET: Is being held at St. Peter’s Church on Saturday November 25 from 10am until 2pm. Stalls to include Deer View Fine Foods, Bluebell Vineyard, handmade Christmas gifts, cards and art, toys, cakes and many more stalls. Do go along and meet Father Christmas too. Entrance costs £2 per person, which includes refreshments.

CHRISTMAS PARTY: Senior Citizens Christmas Party is being held by the Bonfire Society on Saturday December 2 from 12.30pm to 5pm at the village hall. Entertainment and transport is provided. If you would like to book a place or would like more information please contact Jane Stent on 01273 400632 or jane.stent@btinternet.com.

WHIST DRIVE: Organised by Chailey Women’s Institute, is at the village hall on Saturday December 2 at 7.30pm. Admission costs £3.50 and everyone is welcome, there will be prizes, a raffle and refreshments. For more details call Carol Brown on 01825 723757.

CHAILEY WI: Meet on Tuesday December 5, at the village hall, at 7.45pm and the speaker will be Ian Gledhill on the subject The Magic of Panto. Prospective members and guests are always very welcome for a nominal charge of £3 which includes refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

VINTAGE TRACTOR CLUB: Chailey Classic and Vintage Tractor Club. Following their inaugural charity Tractor Run in September the Club have a tractor run to The Fountain at Plumpton, in support of the primary school, on Sunday December 17. Also for those interested in meeting members and finding out more about the Club (you don’t have to have a tractor to be a member) there will be Christmas drinks and a buffet at the Five Bells on Thursday December 21. For more details now contact chaileytractorclub@gmail.com or the Club’s Chairman, Howard Venters, on 01684 565533.