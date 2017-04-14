Cooksbridge, Offham & Hamsey

CHURCH SERVICES: Today, Friday, at St Peter’s Church, Good Friday Service (The Liturgy) 10am. Easter Day, 8am Holy Communion, 10.15am Sunday School in the church hall, 10.30am Family Communion followed by Easter Egg Hunt in the church grounds.

DECORATING THE CHURCH: Tomorrow, Saturday, morning from 10am. Gifts of flowers and greenery will be most welcome and lots of help to make the church look beautiful.

DANGEROUS: Some time ago I wrote about the concern from people about the post box opposite Picketts on the Ditchling Road. It is not just residents who have said that there will be a nasty accident there, but also the postmen themselves who have the job of collection from the box. It was the postman who delivers here that first mentioned how dangerous it is to have to stop there and then pull out onto the B2116 and he asked if we would have any objection to it being moved up onto the verge at Courthouse where people could stop safely. There have been several near misses and with the road now being so busy, with coaches and buses from Plumpton College, one person said that you take your life in your hands if you want to stop and post a letter. Being right on the bend, you have no way of seeing what is coming from the direction of Lewes and there are some very speedy drivers who use this road. We are very happy to have the box where people can stop safely. Having spoken to the postman again, he tells me that it is ESCC Highways who are holding things up. He told me this morning that it is only a matter of time before someone gets killed there. Surely after all this time something should have been agreed. One only has to see the volume of traffic that uses the B2116 to realise that it should be moved sooner rather than later.

OART: Will be holding their members AGM on Wednesday April 26 at 7pm in Plumpton Village Hall. Members will learn more about the important work that is undertaken, which is not just riverside physical activities and chemical and biological surveys, but providing information and educational material. Working with other organisations, such as the Adur and Ouse Catchment Partnership, is also crucial. For those members who are not as active as all the volunteers who do such sterling work, they will have the chance to hear this year’s speaker Dr Sean Ashworth’s talk, Looking After Sussex Seas and Inshore Fisheries and remind members about the destination of the waters of the Adur and Ouse and of the marine, tidal influence that extends up them far inland. Members will have the opportunity to ask questions, provide feedback and get to know more about Oart’s activities over the last year. Following the shocking pollution incident in November on the Plumpton Mill Stream, Oart need all the support that is available. A huge thank you for all the marvellous work they do to protect our rivers and streams and all the wildlife that it so important.

JUMBLE SALE: A Community Jumble Sale was held recently and was another success. Anita Walker tells me that it raised £621 which will go towards the new play equipment for the children’s play area at the village hall. Anita thanks everyone who helped on the day. Well done.

OPEN GARDEN: this year is very special as the National Open Garden Scheme is celebrating 90 years of opening for charity. On Sunday, April 30, the much loved garden at Offham House will be open to the public from 1pm to 5pm. It is described as a romantic garden with fountains, flowering trees, arboretum, double herbaceous border, long peony bed, herb garden and walled kitchen garden with glasshouses, cold frames, chickens, guinea fowl, sheep and a friendly pig. Dogs welcome on leads. Admission £5, children free. Teas and home-made cake. The garden will also be open on Sunday June 4.

