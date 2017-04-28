Cooksbridge, Offham & Hamsey

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday at St Peter’s Church, 8am Holy Communion, 10.15am Sunday School in the church hall, 10.30am Parish Communion followed by coffee in the hall.

REMINDER: On Sunday the garden at Offham House will be open to the public from 1pm to 5pm. Lots to see and enjoy with flowering trees, double herbaceous border, long peony bed, walled garden with glasshouses etc, not forgetting chickens, sheep and a friendly pig. Dogs welcome on leads. Admission £5, children free. Teas and home-made cake. This is a very special year as the National Open Garden Scheme is celebrating 90 years of opening for charity. You might like to have a lovely day out by visiting Offham Church in the morning, have lunch at the Blacksmiths Arms opposite and then enjoy the lovely garden, all close together on the A275 Offham road.

EARLY BIRDS: On East Sunday, about 6.30am, we spotted a few runners coming down the scarp towards the bridleway. I wonder if they could have been the Cooksbridge Runners. We are used to seeing single runners, but not at that time in the morning. Perhaps they were getting fit for the London Marathon.

MONDAY CLUB: The Monday Afternoon Club meet on May 8, which should be an interesting meeting. The Body Shop on Tour hosted by Sharon. Pamper afternoon and chance to buy products. All that followed by a delicious tea with home-made cakes. Meet in Offham Church Hall at 2pm. Lifts available by ringing Judith on 01273 474356 or Caroline 01273 477151.

CLOSED: Several people have reported how surprised they are to see the notice outside to say that the Rainbow Inn has closed. Although in recent years it has changed hands a few times.

SAD NEWS: When I received the call from Henry Phillips to tell me that his wife Margaret had died, I felt really sad. I had known them both and their two sons when I first became Cllr for the Hamsey Ward, which at the time took in East Chiltington where Henry’s parents were tenants of Hurst Barn Farm and lived in the main house. Henry and Margaret, with their two small sons, lived in Chiltington Lane and I called in regularly and was always made most welcome. The Phillips family were such a lovely family, real country people. Henry’s parents were such a lovely old couple who could be described as salt of the earth. When I called on them, especially on a very cold day, they would always usher me in and made sure I joined them for tea. When they died it left behind a huge void for Henry and Margaret and the two boys who then moved back up to Hurst Barn’s cottage and I watched the boys grow up. Margaret and Henry had become grandparents a few years back and I know that she is going to be so sadly missed by her close-knit family. My deepest sympathy goes to Henry, Paul and Michael. The funeral has taken place.

SECURITY FLAW: How I laughed when I read the following headlines: Aga security flaw means hackers could ruin your Bouef Bourguignon. It goes on to say that the thought of foreign power sending middle England into meltdown hacking into their Agas and ruining their food may seem far-fetched. Aga owners are being warned by a security expert that Aga’s are at risk of being turned off and on by computer hackers. I was asked a few years back if I would like to upgrade my Aga to the app-controlled model, which has been available since 2012. I could not see the point as the Aga has instant heat. The Swedish firm which makes Aga has been criticised over its range of ovens which can be controlled using an app. I could not see the point of upgrading and am now very thankful that I said no. Aga said the system was operated by a separate company and was looking into the problem. If they were to be switched off it would take hours for them to heat up, as when I have mine serviced it takes most of the day.

I SEE TREES OF GREEN: But the red roses are not in bloom yet. All of the trees are looking lovely and I have just noticed that the lovely red chestnut trees, that Derek planted when we moved to Courthouse, are nearly in bloom. Last year someone must have thought they looked beautiful as they stopped on the verge to take a photograph of them. The apple blossom is out in the drive and I have a little bonsai tree with pretty crab apple blossom fully in bloom. Seeing all of that I can say to myself ‘what a wonderful world’.

RECENTLY: I wrote a piece about Jim Redwood who was in charge of planning during my second term on Lewes District Council. He is now a resident of Cooksbridge and will be most useful in giving advice to Hamsey Parish Council when needed. I met him a few weeks ago when he called here and I have just found a photograph of a very young Jim Redwood in a line-up of District Councillors and officers taken by Edward Reeves at the start of my second term. How the years have passed so quickly by. You know there I am Jim if you would like a copy.

