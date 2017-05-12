Cooksbridge, Offham & Hamsey

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, St Peter’s Church, 8am Holy Communion, 10.15am Sunday School in the church hall, 10.30am Parish Communion followed by coffee in the hall.

EAST CHILTINGTON: Sorting through some old Sussex magazines recently and wondering why I had save some of them, I realised there is always a reason for hoarding things. One of the front page headings of Sussex Life was, Victorian Feasting at East Chiltington, which was looking back 140 years to see how a traditional Sussex Christmas was kept at Stantons Farm. The first Christmas we spent here at Courthouse, one of my presents from Derek was a book, The Mistress of Stantons Farm by Marcus Woodward, 1938. Derek had found it at the Fifteenth Century Bookshop in Lewes and then discovered that it had belonged to Theodore Fisher who lived next door to Courthouse at Barleys. Her husband, who was chairman of Barclays Bank in Lewes, had the house built in the 1930’s which is now known as Mount Harry. The book is a real treasure which I have read many times. It is also a great part of East Chiltington’s history. Although it is a small Hamlet, it makes up for size in what it has to offer. Loved by artists from far and wide who have captured the scene of the lovely old church with a shepherd tending the flock at Christmas. I have saved the Christmas card which is tucked into the back of my book. There is also a very popular Jolly Sportsman pub and restaurant. Not forgetting the historic East Chiltington Forge which would have been used probably when Susannah Stacey was farming at Stantons as at that time there would have been heavy working horses and others that need shoeing. Today East Chiltington has a very enthusiastic and hard working parish council who strive to protect their area and preserve its history. If something crops up they don’t sit about and let it happen, they get on and do something.

THE OLD FORGE: I know that many people will remember when it was always known as Day’s the Blacksmiths, which was used regularly by people with horses and other jobs and was very popular. We used it for shoeing our ride and drive horse when the need arose. We also had a very nice fireguard made by them and even the Sussex Express could take a bow as when I was first asked to write the column, well over 20 years ago, I was told I would get 30p a line which in my first year I put to good use by having the forge make a very nice candelabra for me, which I gave to Hamsey Church to give some extra light as it has no electricity. Note. One of the correspondents get paid for the Parish Pump any more, we all do it because we enjoy writing and keeping people in touch.

PLANNING APPLICATION: Unfortunately another planning application LW/17/0249 has been received for land adjacent to Mount Pleasant, Highbridge Lane. Construction of a new dwelling with associated parking and landscaping. The previous application LW/16/1045 was withdrawn. The PC planning and environment committee met last month and the decision was to object the latest plan as the loss of the ancillary buildings compromises the B2 use of the site. The sustainability of a new building in the countryside is not proven. There are concerns over the size of the building on a small site and the impact on Mount Pleasant. Proximity to the working new forge is a problem. Parking is a problem and they do not agree with a new live/work unit as an advantage due to the loss of the existing live work unit. It would be unthinkable if such an historic site as the Old Forge was lost forever in this ever changing world of ours, where some hideous buildings are springing up around the country.

ANNUAL MEETING: East Chiltington held their APM on May 11 followed by the Annual PC meeting.

PARISH COUNCIL: Hamsey Parish Council will hold their Annual Parish Meeting on Thursday at 7pm in the village hall, Beechwood Lane. This will be followed by, no earlier than 7.30pm, the Annual parish Council meeting.

SHOCKED: That was the word used when I got the first call to tell me about the mature trees that had been felled at Allington Farm, which is in St John Without in Allington Lane. I then got another call to tell me to look under the South Downs National park planning site. So it is not East Chiltington that needs to protect their area, it is also here in St John Without. There is a pre-application advice that can be looked up online, which states as follows: Demolition of two dwellings and erection of one. Site 1 Allington Farm Cottages, Allington Lane, and although it says East Chiltington, the site is actually in St John Without. Site description and proposal. The application site is located on the western side of Allington Lane, approx 70m to the north of Allington Farm. The site covers an area of approx 0.16 hectares and accommodates a pair of semi-detached dwellings. These traditional two storey dwellings were originally built as agricultural workers dwellings but that restriction has since been removed. The dwellings have pitched roofs and are finished in brick with render finish at ground floor and hanging clay tiles at first floor elevation. The pitched roofs have concrete roof tiles.

The site is located within the SDNP. It is located approximately 50m to the north of the Grade II Alllington Farmhouse, separated by landscaped gardens and dense mature trees. The existing dwellings are set back from the lane with low hedge to the front and open boundary to the rear (west). The proposal is to demolish the two existing dwellings and to replace them with a new single storey dwelling. It also mentions a garage. The applicant is T Cuthbert, Cooksbridge Station House, Cooksbridge who’s client now also owns the adjoining farm. Whoever was responsible for felling the trees had obviously not given any thought to the bird nesting season which started in March and comes under the Wildlife Act.

