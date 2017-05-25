Cooksbridge, Offham & Hamsey

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, at St Peter’s Church, 8am Holy Communion, 10.15am Sunday School in the church hall, 10.30am Parish Communion followed by coffee in the hall.

CHRISTIAN AID WEEK: This year was from May 14 to 19. During the period there is always very active fund raising across the country. Offham Church is very involved and their main fundraising event took place on Wednesday May 17 and was the return of the Pop-up Cafe in the church hall, serving coffee, home-made cakes and delicious lunches. It is always a very happy village event. If you were unable to be there but would like to make a contribution to Christian Aids work, just pop an envelope through Offham Rectory’s door. This year’s focus is on helping the growing number of refugees in the world.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: The Rector’s email address has now changed, so you need to update your address book as you never know when you may need to contact him. It is now derekbastide@gmail.com

ASCENSION DAY: Was celebrated on Thursday, May 25, with Holy Communion in Offham Church.

ANNUAL MEETING: At the Offham Annual Church Meeting last month, Roland Gough resigned from the demanding role of church treasurer to concentrate on his equally demanding role of church warden. Andrew Featherstone was unanimously elected treasurer in his place. As a token of thanks from the church, Roland was presented with a rose bush for his garden named A Shropshire Lad. It seemed an appropriate choice for a (very happy) exile in Sussex.

HAMSEY CHURCH: Although it has been a little longer than expected, the good news is that at last Hamsey Church roof has been repaired. Thanks go to the Friends of Hamsey subcommittee of the PCC for making this possible by their fundraising efforts to supplement the Government grant which was received. Particular thanks go to the new church treasurer, Andrew Featherstone, who has masterminded the whole, highly complex, repair operation. The Rector is immensely grateful to him. It now means that the first Hamsey Summer Evensong can take place on Sunday June 4, at Hamsey Church at 6pm.

OPEN AFTERNOON: On Saturday, June 24, there will be an Open Afternoon at Hamsey Church from 2pm. Details later.

MONDAY CLUB: The Monday Afternoon Club is open to all retired members of the community. For lifts to meetings call Judith on 01273 474356 or Caroline on 01273 477151. Meetings are held in Offham Church Hall at 2pm. At the June 12 meeting it will be a Craft Afternoon with Sylvie. Take home something you have made (all materials provided), followed by tea and lovely home-made cakes.

DIARY DATE: Sunday School/Toddler Tunes Drusillas trip. Do put the date in your diary for the annual trip at the beginning of the school holidays on Monday July 24. Contact Judth on 01273 474356 to confirm your place.

THEATRE TRIP: Tickets are booked for the annual coach trip to Chichester on Thursday August 3. With a carvery meal on the return journey. Judith says it is always great fun and open to every in the village, churchgoers or not. This year it is Fiddler on the Roof. Tickets cost £21. Do contact Judith on 01273 474356 as soon as possible to see whether she still has any spare seats. Tickets are going very quickly.

LONG AWAITED FILM: A large film crew from Fox Corporation descended on Offham and Hamsey last year to film location shots for a new version of My Cousin Rachel, starring Rachel Weisz and Sam Claflin. It will be on general release on June 9. How wonderful that we shall all have a chance to see shots of Offham and Hamsey on screen. I’m not sure that any local dignitary’s managed to get in on the act and make their screen debut.

EDUCATION GRANTS: Available from the Deakin and Combe Memorial Trust. The Trust invites applications fro help with the cost of further education from those that are studying or about to study an agriculture related course in the academic year 2017/18; or, whose parent(s) have made a contribution to agriculture in England or Wales. Last year successful candidates received grants of £500 to £1000 towards such items as training courses, laptops and books, a significant sum for any student whilst at college or university. These grants are made possible by the continuing support of the Deakin family and that of the Trust of the late Nora Combe; the Deakin and Combe Memorial Trust having been first formed in 1944 in memory of George Deakin, Vice President of the NFU and Chairman of the Pigs Marketing Board who was tragically killed in 1943. Grants to successful applicnts will be sent out in October 2017. Please phone 02476 858574 or email gailmoore@nfu.org.uk to request an application form. Closing date for applications is August 25. The first year I mentioned this I had a very grateful lady phone me to say her son had applied and been successful.

