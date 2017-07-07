Cooksbridge, Offham & Hamsey

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, at St Peter’s Church, 8am Holy Communion, 10.15am Sunday School in the church hall, 10.30am Parish Communion followed by coffee in the hall.

MONDAY CLUB: The Monday Afternoon Club will meet on July 10. This month will be a big treat for members who can enjoy a lovely home-made tea n Caroline’s garden at 2pm. Lifts available by calling either Judith on 01273 474356 or Caroline on 01273 477151.

BEAUTIFUL BLOOMS: A few years ago I bought a Princess Diana rose for the garden and I am so delighted that this year it is at its very best with most beautiful large white blooms, which when fully in bloom are slightly tinged with pink. Standing and admiring it brings back poignant memories of that fateful news flash at around midnight telling the world about the accident in Paris. As it is the 20th anniversary of the death of Diana Princess of Wales, I feel that my special rose is a tribute to a very special person.

ANGELS ON HORSEBACK: this month sees the return of a much loved equestrian favourite, Norman Thelwell’s Angels on Horseback. The Cheshire illustrator published his first cartoon in Punch Magazine in 1952 and five years later collected the Punch work, complete with some additions into book form. It was an instant success that went on to sell millions of copies around the world. I was given a copy on my 14th birthday which I have treasured all these years. To mark it’s 60th anniversary, Thelwell’s son David has teamed up with Methuen books to republish it. Although I only ventured onto other friends ponies or horses, the book made me laugh and also made me a lot braver, as I preferred to keep my feet firmly on the ground. The Thelwell licensee says, ‘This book is like a time machine, it has the ability to take you back to your childhood, when one’s worries were few and far between’. The author’s ability to make people smile with heart and eyes, is why Thelwell is timeless. For those with horse or pony mad children it is a must have. The new publication is available from www.countrysidegreetings.co.uk, and all good book sellers.

MUSIC: At Old Hamsey Church, Along The Field, Sunday July 16, 5pm. Option to meet at Wiley’s Bridge at 3.30pm for a two mile walk along the River Ouse from Lewes. Songs and violin music by Vaughan Williams, Gustav Holst, Rebecca Clarke, Purcell, Handel and Telemann. Timothy Wilcox tenor, Toby Hawks violin, Ethan Merrick cello, Nick Milner-Gulland harpsichord. Admission £12 on door, concessions £10, under 16s free. Free car park. Please note that river walk is at own risk. Join the Friends of Hamsey Church and help save it for another 1000 years. www.friendsofhamsey.org.

LATE BREEDERS: As habitats decline, early nesting birds and insects are grabbing the best sites, causing problems for late-breeding species such as some bumblebees, according to the University of Exeter.

AVOCADO INJURIES: I keep reading about people injuring their hands when preparing an avocado and can’t believe what I have just read in one of my magazines. It says: A leading plastic surgeon at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital now treats four patients a week for what his staff have dubbed Avocado Hand. Doctors say the salad favourite should carry a warning. I have been listening to discussions about people having difficulty preparing them, but I am at a loss to understand how you can possibly land up in hospital by removing a stone from an avocado.

HEDGEHOGS: Having recently read about a conservation project to protect hedgehogs, I then read another article saying that a bid for £3.5 million was being made to rid the Uists in the Outer Hebrides of hedgehogs, which are blamed for a decline in birdlife. What is coming next I wonder?

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.