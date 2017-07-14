Cooksbridge, Offham & Hamsey

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, at St Peter’s Church, 8am Holy Communion, 10.15am Sunday School in the church hall, 10.30am Parish Communion followed by coffee in the hall.

MUSIC: At Old Hamsey Church, Along The Field, Sunday, 5pm. Option to meet at Wiley’s Bridge at 3.30pm for a two mile walk along the River Ouse from Lewes. Songs and violin music by Vaughan Williams, Gustav Holst, Rebecca Clarke, Purcell, Handel and Telemann. Timothy Wilcox tenor, Toby Hawks violin, Ethan Merrick cello, Nick Milner-Gulland harpsichord. Admission £12 on door, concessions £10, under 16s free. Free car park. Please note that river walk is at own risk. Wine and refreshments available. Join the Friends of Hamsey Church and help save it for another 1000 years. www.friendsofhamsey.org.

PARISH PICNIC: The Annual Parish Picnic is on Sunday July 23 straight after the 10.30am service on the church lawn (if wet in the church hall). It’s nice if everyone brings a small plate of food such as sausages, chicken drumsticks, quiche or strawberries etc., so that the food can be shared, but the most important thing is to bring yourself. Pimms, soft drinks, ice cream, coffee are on the house. This is one of the happiest annual events, so do try and be there if you possibly can.

DRUSILLAS TRIP: The trip for the Sunday School and Toddler Tues is on Monday July 24. Meet at the church hall at 9.30am and return at about 4pm for tea in the church hall. Judith says that it’s a great day out. Do get in touch with Judith on 01273 474356 if you wish to join them.

