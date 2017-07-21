Cooksbridge, Offham & Hamsey

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, at St Peter’s Church, 8am Holy Communion, 10.15am Sunday School in the church hall, 10.30am Parish Communion. The service will be followed by the annual Parish Picnic on the church lawns (if wet in the church hall).

REMINDER: Drusillas trip on Monday. Meet at the church hall at 9.30am, return about 4pm for tea in the church hall. Ring Judith on 01273 474356 if you would like to join them for a lovely day out.

CHURCH SOCIAL TRIP: To Chichester Festival Theatre, Thursday August 3. Meet at the church hall at 10.30am. To date there are 30 going to see the musical Fiddler on the Roof, with a carvery meal in Worthing on the return journey. Judith says that it is large coach with some spare seats, so if anyone would like to join them for an enjoyable day out in Chichester, please contact Judith on 01273 474356.

WRONG SHEEP: Last Saturday at 5am I was woken up by the doorbell ringing but still feeling very sleepy after a hot and restless night and aware to be careful before opening the door, especially at that time of morning, I decided to look out of the window to see if there was a vehicle. All I could see was a vehicle at the main farm gates which I watched until it drove off. As I do get up very early, I was downstairs in the kitchen when the doorbell rang again at about 7am On this occasion I went to the door and asked who was there. A voice told me that my sheep were out in Allington Lane. The man who came to tell me said he had called earlier but could get no reply, so decided to come back later. The caller was Robin who lives in Allington Lane. Thank you Robin. I called my son who could not understand how our sheep could be out and was less than pleased when he discovered that they were not ours and belonged to farmer Harmer from Offham, who keeps them at Allington Farm Following on from that later in the morning I received a telephone call from, who I can only describe as a very rude person, who told me to get my ‘b’ sheep off the lane as he had reported my sheep to the police. I told him that in future it would be better to get his facts right before screeching at me down the phone. He did not want to give his name and although I kept my cool when I then found that he had withheld his number, I thought what a gutless individual. Thank you Robin, for being so concerned but I can assure you that they were not our sheep.

HAMSEY PARISH COUNCIL: At the Annual Meeting of Hamsey PC in May, Cllr T D’Arienzo was elected chairman, and Cllr Ginn vice-chairman. Under discussion was planning application SDNP/16/06226/FUL Land adjacent to Offham Barns. Two additional pitches and conversion of two stables to day rooms ancillary to Gypsy site. Council discussed the application. The new chairman pointed out that the Neighbourhood Plan policy is for any development to stay within the planning boundary. Council felt the application covered two separate items, conversion of the existing buildings and two extra pitches. Council was to seek further information on the application and give comment either through delegated powers or, if necessary, would call a planning meeting. Some residents have been in touch with SDNP regarding this application as there are several conditions attached to the site, which it should be noted is an historical site, as the old buildings were used by the Army during World War II Searchlight operations. The field in question also floods during heavy rains and onto the pavement. There are also newts in the little dew pond.

Recreation Ground. Cllr McBrown gave an update on progress with new playground equipment. She said the decision had been made to move the play equipment to the main field area and potentially the playground area would become overflow car parking. Fundraising is ongoing with support from Hamsey School. A quote of under £100 has been received for extending the post and rail fence to block the gap from the car park onto the field. Council agreed this should be a priority repair.

Council considered proposed designs for a new parish logo and felt the design need to better represent the whole parish. A notice was placed in Hamsey News asking for Speedwatch volunteers but at the time none had come forward. At the time of the May meeting Covers were still having problems with parents using their forecourt to park and drop off children for the school, which was very dangerous. At the time council was concerned about traffic problems during the construction of the new housing. Cllr Baughan was going to contact Covers for a traffic plan.

N WATCH: Cllr D’Arienzo, who wanted to start a Neighbourhood Watch in Chandlers Mead, Cooksbridge, reported that no-one came forward from Chandlers Mead to take it on. This will no longer be an agenda item. Since 1983 there has been a very efficient N Watch covering St John Without, Offham, Cooksbridge and Hamsey with a co-ordinator who covered Little Mead and Chandlers Mead. With two more co-ordinators who cover parts of Cooksbridge. If Cllr D’Arienzo would like to get in touch with me, I will be happy to give her all the details.

VISIBILITY MIRROR: For Downsview car park. Residents had raised concerns regarding visibility when pulling out from the car park onto the A275. Cllr D’Arienzo had enquired about installing a convex mirror. Both LDC and ESCC were consulted but the PC were advised that they would not be able to install a mirror because of safety concerns to other road users. At the time Cllr Ginn was the chairman, and was to break the disappointing news to the Downsview residents.

RAINBOW INN: I am now informed that the Rainbow has been sold. Cllr Dodd was to update the PC on the position of the Rainbow. Apparently 85 pubs in the UK are now under community ownership, but the community has to be behind the scheme.

DATATAG: Urges farmers to protect valuable GPS units. According to reports, rural crime costs the UK in excess of £42 million every year, and tractors account for a significant proportion of this figure. While theft rates have dropped slightly, the value has risen indicating a trend towards targeting higher value items. It’s not just tractors which are proving attractive to criminals, police have warned farmers in East Anglia, Cambridgeshire and Norfolk to be vigilant after several farms were targeted for high-value GPS systems which are now an essential piece of equipment for farmers. These units can cost several thousand pounds and the information they store is essential to a farm business. The tell-tale dome, often sited in plain view on top of the cab, is an advert for the thieves who can remove the system in minutes and sell it on to an already global market with little risk to themselves. To find out more about Datatag visit www.nfuonline.com/datatag

