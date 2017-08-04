Cooksbridge, Offham & Hamsey

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, St Peter’s Church, 8am Holy Communion, 10.15am Sunday School in the church hall, 10.30am Parish Communion followed by coffee in the hall.

HAMSEY: Sunday will be the penultimate Summer Evensong in Hamsey Church at 6pm.

SAD NEWS: Many will remember Bill Hudson who sadly passed away on July 5 aged 99 years. He had been a long time resident of Cooksbridge where he and his late wife lived for very many years. He was the parish postman for many years too. I first met Bill when he delivered post to Courthouse Farm for my late mother and father-in-law way back in the late sixties. He was also a sidesman at Offham Church for many years. He was much missed when he had to leave Cooksbridge to go into a nursing home. The funeral service took place at Offham Church on July 26, followed by interment.

MONDAY CLUB: The Monday Afternoon Club, which is open to all retired members of the community, will have a chance to meet Maria Caulfield, MP for Lewes and Newhaven, on August 14 at Offham Church Hall at 2pm, followed by a lovely tea with home-made cakes. Lifts available by calling Judith 01273 474356 or Caroline 01273 477151.

RIDE AND STRIDE: Now is the time to start limbering up in readiness for the Sussex Historic Churches Trust Ride and Stride. This is an annual event in which participants visit as many churches as possible either by cycle or foot. It takes place on Saturday, September 9, between 9am and 5pm. Those who wish to take part, either as walkers or cyclists, should contact the Rector for sponsorship forms and further details. Stewards are also needed to man the church from 9am to 5pm on the day, welcoming and signing participant’s forms as they visit the church. Half the proceeds of the sponsorship go to (SHCT), the other half to St Peter’s Church. Call the Rector on 01273 474356 to get your sponsorship form.

PARISH COUNCIL: East Chiltington PC met recently and a resident said he had contact the PC chairman about the parish council’s response to LDC/SDNP on application 17/02217/FUL. He felt that there should not be a minute that states ‘it is a fact that the development may be used for large family gatherings and parties’, when this was only included to support the application and he felt it was unreasonable to include that line in the minutes and in response to LDC/SDNP. He felt that this might have been taken from comments made by other objectors. He did not feel that the parish council had looked at all the facts. He also believed the PC should have consulted Google maps with regard to the issue of privacy for the site. The chairman said that the quote had not been singled out from the SDNP application study. The quote was taken from the statement in the planning application. She said that technically the term ‘the fact that’ might be incorrect and may need amending. She said she had viewed the site on Google prior to the P&E committee meeting. SDNP/17/02217/FUL Unit 1, Wootton Farm, Novington Lane. Demolition of existing agricultural building, surrender of open storage yard (B8 use) and construction of holiday let units. PC object. Council considered the minutes from the P&E meeting of June 6 which covered the above application. Council agreed the minutes were accurate subject to change from ‘around the fact that’ to there was a discussion that one could infer from the application that. Decisions by LDC LW/17/0249 Land adjacent to Mount Pleasant, Highbridge Lane. Construction of new dwelling with associated parking and landscaping. Withdrawn. SDNP/17/01757 Barn at Wootton Farm, Novington Lane. Section 73a retrospective application for change of use of equestrian stable to commercial food preparation kitchen and associated dry food store. Granted. LW/17/0227 Upper Burrells, Chiltington Lane. Replacement of windows and frames.

TECT: East Chiltington Trust (TECT) Cllr Farmelo said that TECT had two new trustees, Mary Symes and Andy Gattiker. TECT reserves stood at £6,409. TECT will be renewing the tenancy agreement to manage the field. They have also prepared an agreement for any resident on the west side of Hollycroft wanting access to the field. Cllr Farmelo was to speak to the Charity Commission about a couple of small changes to the TECT constitution. There will be apple pressing and a Harvest Supper on October 14.

ENVIRONMENT: Cllr Smith had notices the increase in rubbish around the parish and flet that council may want to consider two litter picks each year.

COMMUNITY CARE: Cllr Funnell had been in touch with the organisers of the Plumpton Good Neighbours scheme. They now have plenty of volunteers and would welcome anyone from East Chiltington needing help. It could be any job, big or small, or even just company for a lonely person. It is not dependant on financial circumstances.

VERGES: Council noted that ESCC have cut the verges but were concerned that there is still at least one resident cutting the verge by themselves. This is very community minded but rather a worry from the health and safety view.

COUNCILLOR ROLES: The planning and environment committee is Mary Symes (chairman), Cllr Harrison, Cllr Nurse, Cllr Funnell and Cllr Smith.

DEFIBRILLATOR: For East Chiltington. Cllr Funnell contacted Maria Caulfield but unfortunately the funding has now run out. Clerk will provide details of possible other options.

ANNUAL PARISH DAY: Which was another very successful event with a good profit made. New ropes are needed for the large marquee and council agree to fund these (approx £50). Council had received a card from a resident who wanted to thank everyone who had worked so hard to organise the day. She had really enjoyed it. Cllrs were very pleased to receive the card. Council noted that LDC had asked for responses to their housing allocations policy. Council agreed that due to the time limits any response will need to come from individuals. The next PC meeting is on Thursday September 7.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.