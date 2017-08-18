Cooksbridge, Offham & Hamsey

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, St Peter’s Church, 8am Holy Communion, 10.15am Sunday School in the hall, 10.30am Parish Communion followed by coffee in the hall.

REMINDER: Have you remembered to get your sponsorship form from the Rector to take part in the sponsored Ride and Stride on Saturday, September 9, 9am to 5pm? Half the proceeds go to (SHCT), the other half to St Peter’s Church.

FRAUDSTERS: Focus on Farmers is a report in my August British Farmer and Grower. Online fraudsters are targeting farmers as part of identity theft and fake website scam. DS Steve Payne of ERSOU’s Regional Cyber Crime Unit has been investigating organised criminals who create websites using the names of genuine companies that don’t have online presence. This tricks potential buyers into making purchases from the website and transferring money into the conman’s account, but the victim does not receive the goods. Agricultural retailers who do not currently have a website should consider registering the domain name of their company to prevent anyone else from doing so for criminal purposes. The unit also advises buyers to verify suppliers before making any payment, even if a website appears to be genuine. If you would like to find out more about avoiding fraudulent activity, contact CallFirst for business and legal advice on 03708 458458. An NFU member was tricked into handing over nearly £11,000 for an item that he would only be using for a few hours a month, so he couldn’t justify buying a high-grade model brand new. Instead he spotted one online and then got caught out.

RURAL CRIME REPORT: Farmers are being urged to highlight more crimes after the NFU unveiled it Rural Crime Report in Westminster to politicians, police chiefs and constables, as well as interested organisations. The organisation called for MPs to develop a cross-party working group that will reduce the impact on farmers’ lives, while setting up its own alliance with other groups to help identify causes and develop responses to criminal activity. NFU Deputy President Minette Batters said, ‘Rural crime has severe impact on farm businesses well exceeding the financial cost of the crime itself.’ She said that on her farm the theft of a vehicle or fuel could mean they were unable to get vital water and feet to cattle. The report highlights a patchy approach to rural crime and asks for action from the government, crime commissioners and chief constables to fight this increasing problem in farming. The NFU and its members offer help to develop solutions, best practice and share knowledge. This report came out of reports from members, who have been seeing an increase in the number of incidents that came to a head in September 2016 with hare coursing. Things like extortion and thieving are also increasing in more rural areas. The NFU asked the UK Government to form a cross-departmental rural crime task force, the police and crime commissioners to prioritise rural crime as a strategic objective and the chief constables to ensure that each police force has a dedicated team. The NFU has promised to work with the government to find positive solutions to the three key challenges the report highlights. These include fly tipping, fly grazing and hare coursing, but it will also touch briefly on other areas of rural crime.

PC-30s REWARD: I mentioned last week about the Overseas and Transatlantic Mail I had found dated August 19, 1950 which I am still reading. It would seem that quite a lot has not changed as when I read the following I thought it would be amusing for a local force who have had numbers cut drastically. The sum of 30s tax free is offered to every London policeman who introduces a new recruit payable if the candidate is accepted. Retired officers and special constables are also eligible for the award. London’s police force is 5,000 below strength.

PREPARE TO QUIT NHS: Is another article in this tatty old newspaper, but nevertheless worth reading to see what was going on in 1950. It says the British Medical Association representing 19,000 doctors in the National Health service, has ordered medical divisions and committees through the country to get ready to quit, says the British Medical Journal. The quite order will come from the British Medical Guild, which is ‘at once to be made ready for action.’ The doctors are demanding that more money should be put into the central pool from which they are paid.

ORCHIDS: I wonder if McBeans orchids, who had been trading in Cooksbridge for many years, knew about the following. Mr S A Shead of Sydney, is sending orchid bulbs worth £150 each by air to Britain to improve the varieties being raised for export to the United States. All this from my Transatlantic Mail. I still have plenty more to read.

