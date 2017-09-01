Cooksbridge, Offham & Hamsey

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, St Peter’s Church, 8am Hoy Communion, 10.15am Sunday School in the church hall, 10.30am parish Communion followed by coffee in the hall.

HAMSEY: Sunday will be the last of the summer Evensongs in Hamsey Church at 6pm.

DON’T FORGET: The Sussex Historic Churches Trust Ride and Stride is on Saturday, September 9, between 9am and 5pm. Those who wish to take part, either as walkers or cyclists, should contact the Rector for a sponsorship form and further details. Stewards are also needed to man the church from 9am to 5pm on the day to welcome and sign participants forms as they visit the church. Remember half of the proceeds of the sponsorship go to the SHCT and the other half to St Peter’s Church. During the day there will be coffee and home-made cakes n sale in the church hall.

MONDAY CLUB: The Monday Afternoon Club meet on September 11 in Offham Church Hall at 2pm. The speaker will be Trish Penny who will tell members all about Newhaven Lifeboats, followed by lovely home-made tea. Lifts available by calling either Judith on 01273 474356 or Caroline on 01273 477151.

OART: in my OART the members of local community groups, Hassocks, Keymer, Ditchling (HKD Transition and Hassocks Amenity Association) invited members of the public to join them to build and install the first rain gardens in public spaces n Hassocks. Rain garden is a general term that can be used to describe a number of different features, but all have a common function, to collect water from an impermeable surface and reduce or slow the flow of water entering the drain. Installing the train gardens is part of a growing momentum within Hassocks to take practical action to tackle flooding through sustainable drainage systems which enhance the environment and everyone is being invited to help. For a free DIY guide to building a rain garden planter please email info@oartorg.uk. Funding for this project has been gratefully received from Postcode Local Trust, a grant-giving charity funded entirely by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery. OART also thanks Hassocks Parish Council for their backing and willingness to offer their buildings as demonstration sites and also WSCC and MSDC for their support.

POWER CUT: Last week, whilst in the middle of writing the column, there was a power cut and I was unable to finish. I now have to stop again as I have just received a call from UK Power Networks to say that the power is to go off again.

SORRY JIM: I shall hopefully get to write about your tales of the river bank next week. I have started and am determined to finish.

