Cooksbridge, Offham & Hamsey

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, St Peter’s Church, 8am Holy Communion, 10.15am Sunday School in the church hall, 10.30am parish Communion followed by coffee in the hall.

RIDE AND STRIDE: Tomorrow, Saturday, Sussex Historic Churches Trust Ride and Stride between 9am and 5pm. During the day the church hall will be open for the sale of coffee and home-made cakes. Stewards will be on duty at the church to welcome and sign participants forms as they visit the church. Half the sponsorship goes to (SHCT- the other half to St Peters Church, Offham.

REMINDER: The Monday Afternoon Club meet on Monday in Offham Church Hal at 2pm. The speaker will be Trish Penny to talk about Newhaven Lifeboats, followed by a lovely tea. If you require a lift to the meeting call Judith on 01273 474356 or Caroline on 01273 477151.

OART JIM’S DIARY: Started in May this year and is always a joy to read. May 1 was the opening of the Ouse sea trout season, which this year is catch and release only in view of the pollution incidents in the Plumpton Mill stream and the Bevern. The Ouse is famous for its sea trout and the remarkable record sea trout catch 1920 on a fly in Barcombe Mills. Jim feels disgust for the way the river is being grossly over-abstracted and wonders about the future of the Ouse. May 2 was a return to the Mills to clear up a disgusting mess left by people that visit the countryside with no thought for it, which included some throwaway barbecues. With the parish and district council, who will not provide bins in the car ark, Jim had no option but to take a large sack-full back to Isfield for disposal. May 5, Jim took part in a Radio Sussex interview on the drought conditions and its effect on the Ouse and its fish. May 7, a walk along the Ouse which had very disappointing flows. No reports of any sea trout but some mullet shoals in parts of the lower Ouse. Large amounts of bladder wrack seaweed are moving up and down the lower river and Jim also spotted a seal swimming towards the sea. May 10, a walk along the River Uck where he usually takes some bread to see what is lurking under the lily pads and after a few minutes some carp appeared and overhead a pair of buzzards called and a pair of one lapwings. May 12, walked from the Mills up steam with plenty of sightings of early dragonflies. Two young broods of ducks, 12 and 10 in number, out with mother duck on the Ouse. May 12, a pair of kingfishers at the falls and in the sunshine the wild flowers are looking wonderful. May 14, a walk to the Mills to check for fish and a chat with an Environment Agency fisheries officer. No sea trout and poor flows but lo litter, I can’t believe it. A flash of blue as a kingfisher calls as he passes on up river. May 16, looks as if rain is on the way, it’s very muggy and humid. The Downs and Blackcap stand out clear. May 19, more heavy rain and in 15 minute buts, which left large areas of Dtichling, Chailey and East Chiltington without water But the flow may bring in a sea trout or two. May 28, the mayfly and dragonflies are now plentiful at the Mills and are a favourite food for bobbies. Very close and warm with a threat of thunderstorms from France arriving in the early hours. June 1, a walk along the Ouse on a warm sunny day. There was nobody sea trout fishing but Jim was alerted to a fair disturbance in the weed in the river near some lilies. Some very large carp were spawning. June 6, On a trip to Eastbourne how nice it was to see a wonderful display of wild orchids and other wild flowers on the un-mown grass verges. Jim’s diary carries on through to July 22 when heavy overnight rain and fields are full of froglets. Miniature replicas of their parents. Jim ends his diary by wishing all farmers and landowners good crops and thanking them for all their help. You can help Oart with all the wonderful work that they undertake to protect our rivers. Bu an Oart Polo Shirt and help raise their profile and much needed money for their river work. Contact Neil Pringle at Little Knowlands, Spithurst Road, Barcombe BN8 5EF for details.

THIS COLUMN: I am not quite sure how I have managed to complete this column as first it was power cuts and not it is telephone problems. For nearly five days I had no telephone which took in the Bank Holiday weekend. This has affected the broadband. An Open Reach engineer came out on Bank Holiday Saturday and I was informed by BT that it was outside. The engineer checked the box outside and told me that it was fixed and went off to the pole on the verge by Barleys Cottage, next door to Courthouse, and told me that if I did not hear from him it was all fixed. I then found that I had no phones at all which included my security phone. On Wednesday following the Bank Holiday another engineer arrived around 8.30am, went to the same box and kept telling me he thought he knew what it was, but then said he would need to come in and look at the socket which is BT equipment and replaced it with a new one telling me that it was all fixed. Following his departure I discovered that my phone line was crackling loudly. Yet another call to BT who told me that it was a major fault and I will now get another engineer on Monday September 4. As you can imagine I am not best pleased.

EXAMS: Following my hasty shut down last week when it was to be a power cut I just managed to listen to my granddaughter telling me about her exams but the power went off before I heard all of the result. I am now delighted to hear that she got the grades that she needed for Birmingham University where she is to study medicine to become a doctor, but she also got a Distinction in Dance and I would like to think that Courthouse played a small part in that as ever since she was a tiny girl she lived to dance, especially around my kitchen, using a town rail on the Aga for her ballet moves and leaping around my kitchen when I was trying to cook. I have loved every minute of watching her grow up and fell very proud of what she has achieved. As I said last week, where have all those wonderful years gone?

