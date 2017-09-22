Cooksbridge, Offham & Hamsey

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, St Peter’s Church, 10.15am Sunday School in the church hall, 10.30am Parish Communion followed by coffee in the hall.

A HEARTFELT LETTER: In the September Church Newsletter from the Rector to his parishioners as follows: I trust that you have all had a good summer with some chance for rest and relaxation, how quickly the time flies. I have recently become very conscious of the passage of time as I reflect that at the beginning of January I shall have been serving you as your Rector for 34 years. How much we have all shared in that time, both happy and sad times, and like a family this wonderful parish has been there all the time for each other. It would be difficult (I would say impossible) to find anywhere else which so lives out the gospel command to ‘love your neighbour as yourself’. After all this time I have decided, after much thought, that the time has come to retire and Judith and I will be leaving in the middle of January. The church will continue and in time there will be a new Rector. In the meantime there is Harvest and Christmas to enjoy. There will be many times for us all to get together to reminisce in the next few months, but I wanted all you dear people to know this particular news as soon as possible. May God bless you all. Derek.

There will be many people, I am sure, will have felt a lump in their throat when they read the above. Derek and Judith will be so sadly missed by so many people, but are wished all the happiness when they move to their new abode.

REMINDER: Tomorrow, Saturday, Sing for Hamsey in aid of Hamsey Church Restoration Fund.

ADVANCE NOTICES: Tickets for this year’s Harvest Supper on October 6, 7pm in the church hall, are now available from Offham Rectory priced £12. Concessions available. Call Judith on 01273 474356 for more information. Delicious home cooked three course meal with wine. Also a quiz and raffle.

HARVEST FESTIVAL: The Rector reports that Harvest Festival is always particularly meaningful in a village, as we are aware of the farming year unfolding all around us. This year our Harvest Festival Service will be at 10.30am on October 8 in St Peter’s Church in a simple Family Service. It would be lovely if every child could bring something for the harvest procession (either fresh produce, tinned or dried is equally acceptable). But much more important is to bring yourselves. Let’s make it our best ever.

DON’T FORGET: Offham Gala Weekend. Two fundraising concerts for St Peter’s Church Repairs (the buttress wall needs some attention). Saturday September 30 at 7pm, an evening of opera. Sunday October 1 at 4pm, organ, flute an soprano in concert. All details of tickets on www.offhamandhamsey.org or call 079973 187568. MONDAY CLUB: The Monday Afternoon Club meet on October 9 in Offham Church Hall at 2pm. Get Fit and Healthy with Patsy. Lifts available by calling either Judith on 01273 474356 or Caroline on 01273 477151. After you have gone through all the fitness regime you can then finish by enjoying lively home-made cakes and tea.

NATURE CALLING: For photographers. Our lively countryside has always been a great source of inspiration to photographers and this will be celebrated by the Julian Gardner Awards, a yearly competition run by the GWCT and aimed at amateur photographers. The brief is to capture the UK countryside, including the people who live and work there, game, wildlife, various habitats and landscape. There is an adult category and a junior category for young photographers aged 16 years and under. The competition was set up in memory of Julian Gardner, a Sussex farmer and lifelong supporter of the GWCT, who died in 2010. Thanks to a donation from his family and friends, The GWCT has been able to buy two trophies for the winners. The deadline for entries is April 30, 2018. Visit www.gwct.org.uk/photocompetition for further information.

TV WEATHER FORECAST: When I was watching the weather forecast on breakfast television recently, I was pleased to see Carol Kirkwood surrounded by sheep in London’s Green Park. I used to walk in there regularly when I used to meet Derek for lunch at the Cavalry Club. Among the rare-breed sheep which were grazing in the park I was pleased to see Southdowns. I also noticed the little dog which Carol picked up and cuddled. Imagine my surprise to receive a call from one of Derek’s old friends, who we used to meet at the Cavalry Club, telling me that the dog Carol Kirkwood was holding was named Mavis. I am not sure if I should feel honoured that a dog is my namesake.

