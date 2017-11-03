Cooksbridge, Offham & Hamsey

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, St Peter’s Church, 10.15am Sunday School in the church hall, 10.30am Parish Communion followed by coffee in the hall.

PARISH COUNCIL: East Chiltington PC meet again on Thursday November 9 in the village hall, Beechwood Lane, at 7.30pm.

HAMSEY PARISH COUNCIL: Meet at week later, on Thursday November 16, in the village hall, Beechwood Lane at 7.15pm.

SPEEDWATCH: Speeds in the parish are still causing concern for a lot of residents, especially the elderly with limited mobility when they attempt to cross the road. Speedwatch volunteers can note down the number plates of the offending vehicles so that Sussex Police can follow with a warning letter to them. If you would like to help volunteer, some times out with the speed gun, please get in touch with tamsynhamseypc@gmail.com. In partnership with Surrey and Sussex Police. To find out more see www.communityspeedwatch.co.uk

OFFHAM CHURCH HALL: Events at the hall as follows: Every Sunday 10.15am Sunday School. All children very welcome. First Sunday of the month Hamsey Harmony, informal singing group. Details from Julie Nye 07970 522058. Second Monday of the Month, Monday Afternoon Club. Tea, chat and talks for all retired members of the community, 2pm. Tuesdays term time only, Pilates with Amy from 6.30pm. Toddler Tunes Thursday mornings from 10am to 11.30am. Singing, dancing, toys, drinks and lots of fun. All under fives very welcome, £3 per session. For details of all the above events call Judith on 01273 474356 or 07889 281214.

FENCEPOST SIGN: The NFU have teamed up with the Kennel Club to produce a new fencepost sign that will educate members of the public on how to responsibly enjoy the countryside. The sign directly addresses two issues frequently raised by arable and horticultural members. Members of the public trespassing or straying from the footpath, and footpath users not clearing up after their dog or placing dog litter in a bag but not taking it away with them. The sign has been produced following the success of a yellow dog walking sign. Primarily made for livestock members, it gives a clear reminder to walkers who use public footpaths to keep dogs on leads around cattle and sheep, but to let them go if they are being chased or feel threatened by cattle. The new sign has been created with the Kennel Club to enable awareness of the sign to reach more dog owners and rights of way users. Alongside the creation of these fencepost signs, the NFU has also produced a number of business guides that provide advice specifically relating to rights of way issues.

LIVESTOCK ON RIGHTS OF WAY: Fortunately, incidents involving livestock and footpath users are rare, but when they do occur they are distressing for all involved and can attract significant media attention. NFU business guide 407 indicates actions which could be taken to minimise the risks of incidents occurring on farmers land.

The signs that have been produced are excellent. The blue sign reads: These fields produce your food. Clean up after your dog. Bag It and Bin It Please keep your dog in sight and under control. Please follow the path. The yellow sign reads: Your dog can scare or harm farm animals. Stay safe, use a lead around livestock but release your dog if chased by cattle. Wherever you are clean up after your dog. Bag It and Bin It.

FORK OUT FOR FARMING: The NFU’s efforts to promote British food and farming, an industry that contributes £109 billion to the national economy, and to remind the public about provenance continue with a recipe book containing 77 ideas that use only seasonal ingredients cultivated in this country. Countryside Kitchen: Farm, Food, Fork has a foreword by Adam Henson and costs £15.95 plus p&p from www.countrysideonline.co.uk.

PLANNING APPLICATIONS: The following applications are in the South Downs National Park and in Allington Lane, one of the prettiest country lanes in East Sussex. Ref SDNP/17/03775/PRE Internal alterations to listed building, conversion of three commercial office spaces to two flats, demolition of workshop and storage shed to be replaced with two new build flats and demolition of existing agricultural barn to be replaced with new larger barn. Allington Farmhouse, Allington Lane. Ref SDNP/17/01910/PRE Demolition of two dwellings and construction of one. 1 Allington Farm Cottages, Allington Lane.