DITCHLING WI: Our April meeting was our Easter tea and we also had a lovely talk by Ray Sparks, History of Magic. This was very interesting as many of the tricks we see now were invented hundreds of years ago and still captivate audiences today. He performed several and showed us pictures of famous magicians of the past who were the pioneers of magic. Jean Morley won the Decorated Hard Boiled Egg Competition. Our next meeting is at the Meeting House in the Twitten on Thursday May 4 at 2.15pm when we will discuss our resolutions. Visitors always welcome. Any queries please contact Briony Coomber on 01273 845069.

DITCHLING PLAYERS: Tickets are now on sale at Chatts Estates, 34 High Street, Ditchling for our spring production, Duets by Peter Quilter, running from May 10 to 13. 01273 844500. We look forward to seeing you there.

FILM SOCIETY: In May two films are being shown. The first is on Friday May 5 and is Ethel and Ernest. A tender animated adaptation of Raymond Brigg’s bestselling graphic novel about his parents. Ernst was a cheery milkman and Ethel a prim lady’s maid - they married, endured the Blitz, became parents and died. This simple film transforms humdrum lives into a tale of rich charm. It avoids mawkishnesss through the skills of Brenda Blethyn and Jim Broadbent who voice the leads and it also benefits from an animation style that remains faithful to that of the book. In addition, we are delighted to announce that Raymond Briggs will be joining us that evening for a question and answer session so do you have your questions at the ready. There will be a charge of £5 for everyone (including members) to be paid on the door as unfortunately we are unable to sell any tickets in advance. Director Roger Mainwood. English 94 mins PG Cert. The second film is on Thursday May 18 and is called I Daniel Blake. Director Ken Loach. English 2016, 100 mins 15 Cert. Films are shown in Ditchling Village Hall and start at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm. Free coffee and biscuits beforehand and wine can be purchased by the glass. There is ample free parking behind the hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for the sum of £5 payable at the door.

