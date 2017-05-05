THE ATTIC ART CLUB: Is part of Brighton and Hove’s Arts Council Open houses and Art Trail and the exhibition will display and sell paintings, sculpture, woodturning, glassware and jewellery plus cards by Sussex based artists. The Attic Art Club Original Art Fair is from Friday to Sunday, May 19 to 21 at Ditchling Village Hall. Friday, noon to 8pm (refreshments served 6pm to 8pm), Saturday and Sunday 10am to 5pm. Entrance is free but voluntary contributions to Dame Vera Lynn’s Children’s Charity.

SUMMER DANCE: The Keymer Folk Dance Club will be holding a Summer Dance at Ditchling Village Green and Barn on Monday June 5 commencing at 7pm with an American Supper to share in the barn at 9pm. Admission £3 or £5 for a member bringing one non-member. All are welcome. See our website www.keymerfolkdanceclub.com

