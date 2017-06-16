BIKE RIDE: London to Brighton Bike Ride is on Sunday and as usual will be coming through Ditchling. For more information on road closures please visit bhf.org.uk/L2BCommunities. The British Heart Foundation would like to thank local communities for their patience understanding and support for this event.

WI: 100 years, Ditchling Women’s Institute. In July 1917 Ditchling held their first meeting in the School Room. This was a Church Sunday School room that used to be in Boddington’s Lane. Attending the first meeting were many worthy ladies from the village including the wives of shopkeepers, the wife of the local builder, the Vicar’s wife and farmers’ wives. Also in attendance was Lady Denham, the National Founder of the WI Movement. The movement itself had begun in England in 1915 to meet the national needs during the First World War when it was felt that countrywomen in particular could help. Since that date Ditchling WI has flourished, being involved in both local and national needs (know as The Jam Factory in the Second World War), at the same time promoting help and friendship among its members. It has never closed, not quite like the Windmill. It is with much happiness that on July 6 this year we shall be holding a lunch party and WI afternoon with invited guests to celebrate this occasion. For those wishing to know more of our history there are two booklets covering 0 to 90 years at £3 and 10 to 100 years to cover the last ten years priced £1, available at Ditchling Post Office.

THE RUDE MECHANICALS: At 7.30pm on Wednesday June 28 on Ditchling Village Green. Popular Rude Mechanical Theatre is back in Ditchling with a brand new play with live music called The Commercial Traveller. Funny, romantic and moving, tickets are available from the Ditchling Village Post Office and the Company’s website - www.therudemechanicaltheatre.co.uk. Adults £16, seniors £15, students £12, children £9 and families £40. Picnics welcome from 6pm. Please do bring along chairs and rugs.

DITCHLING PRE-SCHOOL: Spacious hall and garden in the heart of Ditchling. Rated Good by Ofsted. Further information available by contacting Manager Fiona Hughes on 01273 846115 or ditchlingpreschool@gmail.

