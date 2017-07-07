SUMMER SHOW: Ditchling Horticultural Summer Show. Don’t miss this special show being held tomorrow, Saturday, in the village hall between 2pm and 4pm. The show displays the best home grown fruit and seasonal vegetables, in addition the hall should be filled with the scent of roses , sweet peas and other summer flowers. Flower arranging classes include A Song Title, an Arrangement of Purple and Mauve and a Miniature Arrangement in a Matchbox. There is a class for snapshot photography; the theme this year is Rooftops. Children’s classes include An Animal made from Vegetables or Fruit and a Salad Vegetable Grown by Yourself. When you have viewed the exhibits, please enjoy our refreshments, tea and home made cake for £2. There is also Muriel’s famous raffle, tickets £1 each. Entrance is 50p for non-members, children free. We look forward to seeing you there.

SUMMER FAYRE: Westmeston Summer Fayre on Saturday July 29 at Westmeston Parish Hall from 2pm to 5pm. Adults £2.50, children free. Tickets at the gate or call 01273 843936. There is fun for all the family and attractions include a beer tent, bouncy castle, cream teas and stalls. Races start at 2.30pm for adults and children and you can join in the egg and spoon, sack, three- legged and carry the water. Judging for the challenges and competitions starts at 3pm and include create an animal made from vegetables and/or fruit, create a garden on a dinner plate and display a simple bunch of garden flowers in a jam jar. You can also have a ride in a Model T Ford. Further details on website www.westmeston.org.uk All proceeds to Westmeston Parish Room Trust (Charity No 1016350) and St Peter and St James Hospice (Charity No 1056114).

