SUMMER FAYRE: Westmeston Summer Fayre tomorrow, Saturday, from 2pm to 5pm at Westmeston Parish Hall, Lewes Road, Westmeston. Free parking in field opposite parish hall. Take care crossing road. Adults £2.50, children free. Tickets at the gate or call 01273 843936. There is fun for all the family and attractions include a beer tent, bouncy castle, cream teas and stalls. Races start at 2.30pm for adults and children and you can join in the egg and spoon, sack, three-legged and carry the water. Judging for the challenges and competitions starts at 3pm and include create an animal made from vegetables and/or fruit, create a garden on a dinner plate and display a simple bunch of garden flowers in a jam jar. You can also have a ride in a Model T Ford. Further details on www.westmeston.org.uk. All proceeds to Westmeston Parish Room Trust (Charity No 1016350) and St Peter and St James Hospice (Charity No 1056114).

