AUTUMN SHOW: Ditchling Village Hall was a mass of autumn colour on Sunday September 10 as the horticultural society held its third and last flower and produce show of 2017. In spite of the rain there were plenty of visitors to admire the seasonal goodies displayed by the village’s gardeners, flower arrangers, cooks and photographers. The children’s classes included miniature gardens on a dinner plate and sunflowers grown from seed. The winners of trophies were: The George Blackstone Trophy, awarded for the best trug of vegetables: Les Parnum. The President’s Challenge Cup, awarded for the highest number of points in fruit and vegetable classes in the Autumn Show: Annie Sandercock. The Ralli Challenge Cup, awarded for the highest number of points in cookery and handicraft classes in Spring and Autumn shows: Susanna Parker. The Davy Challenge Cup, awarded for the highest number of points in Floral Art in all three shows: Joyce Laing. The Henry Waller Memorial Trophy, awarded for the best kept allotment over the past year: Andrew Martin. The Buckwell Trophy, awarded for the most improved allotment over the past year: Mary Rudling. The Children’s Trophy (6 years and under), awarded for the highest number of points in all three shows: (Joint winners) Audrey and Gus van Stiphout. The Margaret Buckwell Trophy (7 to 11 years), awarded for the highest number of points in all three shows: Lottie Standen (who also grew the tallest sunflower).

FILM SOCIETY: Welcome to our new season of films. Our first one to be screened on Thursday, October 5 is the coming-of- age story Moonlight. Written and directed by Barry Jenkins, it is a look at three defining chapters in the life of Chiron, a young, gay black man growing up in Miami. From a deprived background, his epic journey to manhood is guided by the kindness, support and love of the community that helped raise him. Terrific performances from Naomie Harris as Paula, his junkie mother, and Ashton Sanders as Chiron. Winner of three Oscars, the film is rich, sensuous and tactile and leaves one feeling somehow mentally smarter and physically lighter. The film is being shown in Ditchling Village Hall. Doors open at 7.30pm and the film starts at 8pm. Free coffee and biscuits beforehand and wine can be purchased by the glass. There is ample free parking behind the hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for the sum of £5 payable at the door. Director Barry Jenkins, USA 2016, 108 mins, 15 Cert.

DITCHLING WI: Our August meeting this year was a coffee morning in a member’s garden and we raised £118 for our chosen charity, The Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance Trust. We had a lovely morning and sold cakes and produce. Our September meeting was an afternoon of maths craft, of drawing straight lines to form circles and other interesting shapes. This was a very clever and absorbing technique which we all enjoyed. Our next meeting is Thursday October 5 at 2.15pm in Ditchling Village Hall. Joe Mendill on Bob Newhart Rides Again. Visitors are always welcome. Any queries please contact Briony Coomber on 01272 845069.

