FILM SOCIETY: The first film of the new season is being shown on Thursday. Moonlight, a coming of age story, by Barry Jenkins, is a look at three defining chapters in the life of Chiron, a young, gay black man growing up in Miami. From a deprived background, his epic journey to manhood is guided by the kindness, support and love of the community that helped raise him. Terrific performances from Naomie Harris as Paula, his junkie mother, and Ashton Sanders as Chiron. Winner of three Oscars, the film is rich, sensuous and tactile and leaves one feeling somehow mentally smarter and physically lighter. The film is being shown in Ditchling Village Hall. Doors open at 7.30pm and the film starts at 8pm. Free coffee and biscuits beforehand and wine can be purchased by the glass. There is ample free parking behind the village hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for the sum of £5 payable at the door. Director Barry Jenkins USA 2016 108 mins 15 Cert.
