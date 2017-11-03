60’S MUSIC EVENING: The 60s Disco held on October 21 in Ditchling raised £1,700 for Fauna and Flora International.
The money will go to the charity’s gorilla project in Africa, aiming to protect endangered gorillas and their shrinking habitat. This project began in the 1990s, set up by Sir David Attenborough to combat the decline of these great apes. Organiser Sylvia Bain would like to thank all those who helped, donated or attended this sold-out event which was greatly enjoyed by all those 60s music fans present. Apologies to those disappointed music fans unable to get a ticket.
