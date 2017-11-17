SUPPORT GROUP: For Lucy’s UK Donkey Foundation, Registered Charity Number 1174959, is having a stall in Burgess Hill for the Switching on of the Christmas Lights. Do come along and say hello to us and find out more about the Charity which assists in the rescue and care for donkeys in the Holy Land. The event is tomorrow, Saturday, from 11am to 5pm. For further information about the charity, please ring the Ditchling Support Group on 01273 846323, Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm only, or see www.lucysdonkeyfoundation.org.uk. We look forward to seeing you there.

DITCHLING WI: The November meeting was the Annual Meeting. Annual reports of the year were given by the secretary and the Vice President and then voting took place for the president for the coming year. Everyone enjoyed the social time and there was also a quiz and refreshments. The raffle was won by Madeleine and the Flower of the Month by Briony. The next meeting is on Thursday December 7 at 2.15pm in Ditchling Village Hall and is the Christmas party when Father Christmas with his sack full of gifts should be turning up. There is a competition for a Christmas Parcel. All are welcome. Any queries, please contact Briony on 01273 845069.

CHRISTMAS EVENT: On Friday December 8, 6pm to 9pm. Come along and get into the festive spirit at this special event. Local wine tastings, music, Swedish folk singing in the Church, Arts and Crafts in the Barn on the Green. The museum, shops in the village and Turner Dumbrells will be open to welcome in the festive season.

DITCHLING PLAYERS: Light of Heart by Emlyn Williams, November 22 to 25. For those of you not familiar with the play, it revolves around actor, Maddoc Thomas, and his daughter Cattrin, who live in a London rooming house and struggle to make ends meet due to Maddoc’s drunkenness. When Robert, a composer, moves into one of the rooms he tries to interest Maddoc in a small part in a stage production which he finally takes. Their fortune appears to be turning when a rich widow invests money into a production on the proviso that Maddoc plays the lead. Romance also blossoms, but will it all end in tears? As Liz Burton says, ‘I love this play with its poetic language, wonderful, well-drawn characters and warmth. Yes, there is sadness, but also a lot of joy and hope. I hope that the cast and audience will love it as much as I do.’ Tickets are available from our Box Office, Chatt Estates, 34 High Street, Ditchling. Telephone 01273 844500. The Ditchling Players look forward to seeing you in the audience.