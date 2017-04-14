East Hoathly

PARISH COUNCIL SURGERY: On the third Saturday of every month between midday and 2pm Jonathan Ritchie and Tony Pope, newly elected councillors, will be at The Foresters Arms to answer any questions on any subject about anything that is worrying you about our village. Ideally if you could email us in advance with your question to easthoathlywithhallandpc@gmail.com it would be much appreciated. They look forward to seeing you.

PRESERVATION SOCIETY: The next walk will be on St George’s Day (April 23) in a lovely bluebell wood near Horham. The walk will meet at 2pm at the Lakeside Café (serving a carvery), everyone welcome. For more details (car sharing etc. please call Jenny or Chris on 01825 87283).

